newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

North American Meat Institute bucks beef market myths

beefmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today released the following document to clarify common misunderstandings about the complex and competitive beef market in the United States. “The members of the Meat Institute and their livestock suppliers benefit from a fair and competitive market,” said Meat Institute Vice President of...

www.beefmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Meat Packing#America#Beef Cattle#Dairy Cattle#Ground Beef#Processed Meat#Dairy Cows#The Meat Institute#Covid#Usda#Labor#Ams Rrb#Stockyards Division#P S#Packers#Brownfield News#Congress#Justice Department#Informa Business Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Red Meat and Poultry Per Capita Disappearance

Increases in 2018 Red Meat and Poultry Per Capita Disappearance Largely Due to Strong Production Forecasts Next Year. Positive changes in 2018 per capita beef, pork, and poultry disappearance are expected to be driven largely by production increases, but also by changes in trade. Lamb and mutton per capita disappearance is expected to decline 1.7 percent, however, due to a small decline in production and a small increase in exports.
Agricultureedibleeastbay.com

USDA Announces Grants for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production

“Urban agriculture can play an important role in food justice and equity,” says Gloria Montaño Greene, the Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Such projects have the potential to educate, innovate, and unify communities to improve nutrition and food access and increase local food production in urban areas.”
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Beefing Up Cattle Price Transparency and Local Meat Markets

Q: Why did you resurrect your bipartisan cattle price transparency bill?. A: When independent cattle farmers are losing money on each head of cattle while packers are profiting $1,200 per head, they have every reason to be fed up with anticompetitive practices in the marketplace. At my meeting in Jones County in May, I heard from 150 local cattle feeders who shared how their livelihoods are effectively at the mercy of the big four meatpackers who control more than 80 percent of the market. These beef conglomerates fill 80 percent of their daily slaughter with pre-contracted sales, including formula and forward pricing on packer-owned cattle. That leaves independent producers scant leverage to negotiate a fair price for their hard work producing high-quality beef. What’s more, as grilling season gets underway, consumers are paying premium prices for burgers and steaks at the grocery store while their local cattle farmers get table scraps from the packers. It’s an insulting price disparity. That’s why I’m beating the drum in Washington to educate my fellow lawmakers about it. As the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m working with Chairman Dick Durbin to hold a hearing that would examine concentration and antitrust concerns in the cattle industry and identify what the Judiciary Committee can do to make sure independent producers have enough leverage in the marketplace. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I’ve called upon Chairman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan to schedule a hearing where subject matter experts, cattle producers and the packing industry are called to testify and answer questions about marketing practices so that independent producers can have a sustainable and profitable business. Earlier this year, I reintroduced my bipartisan price transparency bill with Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer from Montana. Our bill would require at least 50 percent of a meatpacker’s weekly beef volume to be bought from the open market. As it stands today, the independent producer is left in the dark with no price discovery; the packer treats them as a residual supplier and pays pennies on the dollar per head. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for additional price transparency tools to ensure producers are getting a fair shake and a fair price. More transparency brings more accountability and in the case of the cattle market, more sunlight means more competition and better prices for cattle farmers and consumers. Price discovery in the marketplace would help ensure cattle buyers and sellers are competing on a level playing field. In addition, I’ll keep riding herd on the Department of Justice and USDA to enforce federal antitrust laws and the Packers & Stockyards Act to ensure America’s family farms are able to continue their livelihoods and way of life for generations to come.
IndustryThe Southern

Walt Breitinger: The king of commodities

The King of Commodities performed with grandeur this week as decisions to love it or leave it sent prices limit down on Tuesday, then locked limit up on Thursday. (The exchange restricts the amount prices may move daily in an attempt to reduce extreme price changes). Continued shipments to China, increased ethanol and feed demand, drought worries and our farmers' reluctance to sell merged to reverse corn’s downward spiral into a virtual upward explosion on Thursday.
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record. This represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.
Agricultureweku.org

The ‘Beef’ With Beef: Cattle, Climate Change, And Alternative Meat

Many people might think of Blake Munger as a cattle farmer as he walks through his pasture land in western Kentucky, but he sees things a little differently nowadays. “I don't know which is more valuable, my cattle or the pasture at this point. I used to say cattle, but this plays a bigger role than the cattle,” Munger said, referring to the fields of fescue grass his black and red Angus cattle are grazing in.
Agriculturenny360.com

U.S. takes on Canada’s dairy quotas

The U.S. moved to set up a dispute-settlement panel to review Canada’s dairy quotas, which Washington alleges undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers. The U.S. is challenging Canada’s tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, which apply a preferential duty rate to...
AgriculturePosted by
AL.com

Genetically modified salmon ready for US dinner plates

The inaugural harvest of genetically modified salmon began this week after the pandemic delayed the sale of the first such altered animal to be cleared for human consumption in the United States, company officials said. Several tons of salmon, engineered by biotech company AquaBounty Technologies Inc., will now head to...
Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

USDA not appealing court decision on pork slaughter line speeds

The Department of Agriculture will not appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses. USDA told the Hagstrom Report that only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. The comments came less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged USDA...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Dairy market grows in strength

Several positive signs have emerged in recent months that are pointing to a tightening milk supply-demand balance and improving milk prices. Year-over-year milk-production growth moderated from 2.4 percent in January to 1.8 percent in March. There are unmistakable signs that the national dairy-cow herd is on the ebbing side of the current herd-expansion cycle. U.S. dairy exports are particularly strong, with March exports reaching the second-best level ever as a percentage of monthly U.S. milk-solids production.
Agriculturefarmers-exchange.net

Michigan Food, Ag Exports Saw Major Rise in 2020

Despite all the challenges and uncertainties the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it, Michigan's agricultural exports saw considerable growth in 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Michigan's agricultural exports totaled $2.16 billion in 2020, an increase of 18.7 percent from the previous year's total of $1.82 billion. "Through a once-in-a-century...
Phoenix, AZhoards.com

Joint Statement of Livestock Organizations

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. On Monday, May 10, 2021, member leaders of American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix, Arizona.
Agricultureemporiaindependentmessenger.com

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

WASHINGTON—A recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall compared to other economic sectors, including transportation, electricity and industry. That small percentage is attributed to farmers’ conservation efforts.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's feed lots set to snap up wheat harvest for pigs, poultry

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - China's massive livestock sector is set to snap up millions of tonnes of wheat from the country's winter harvest that began this month, extending a run of crop-switching in animal feed and further cooling demand for corn imports. Corn imports surged last year after a...
Agriculturehoards.com

Dairy Industry Urges USTR to Initiate Dispute Settlement Case to Address Canadian TRQ Allocations

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. A group of 67 dairy companies and associations urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to initiate a dispute settlement case with the Canadian government over its dairy tariff-rate quota (TRQ) administration if ongoing consultations and a USMCA Free Trade Commission meeting do not result in immediate resolution.
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

AFBF reacts to Argentina’s beef export ban

IARN — Argentina’s temporary ban on beef exports leaves a gap in the global markets. American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Michael Nepveux says the ban is not uncommon for Argentina, which often uses agriculture as a political tool. Argentina recently implemented a 30-day ban on beef exports. “They tend to...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Lighter weight feeders saw good demand this week, while heavier weight feeders sold on moderate demand. Year-to-date Auction receipts on this report are around 350K more than a year ago as some auctions are already on two-week schedules prior to the Memorial Day holiday. The total receipts this week are around 32K larger than last week, with most of that coming from video and internet sales.