Your guide to Basalt Island, a geological dream
Basalt Island, one of three islands in the Ung Kong Group, features neat geological fissures and outcroppings, photogenic locations, and plenty of explorable spots, both under and above water. Just south of Wang Chau, next to Bluff Island, and a 30-minute speed boat ride from Sai Kung, Basalt Island is a great spot for those keen on exploring unknown terrain and hoping for a physical challenge outdoors that does not involve a four-hour hike. It also offers plenty of bouldering challenges and entry spots for a dip in the clear, blue waters of the South China Sea! Here is your guide to all the things you can see and do on Basalt Island.www.localiiz.com