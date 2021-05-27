Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your guide to Basalt Island, a geological dream

By Grace Chong
localiiz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasalt Island, one of three islands in the Ung Kong Group, features neat geological fissures and outcroppings, photogenic locations, and plenty of explorable spots, both under and above water. Just south of Wang Chau, next to Bluff Island, and a 30-minute speed boat ride from Sai Kung, Basalt Island is a great spot for those keen on exploring unknown terrain and hoping for a physical challenge outdoors that does not involve a four-hour hike. It also offers plenty of bouldering challenges and entry spots for a dip in the clear, blue waters of the South China Sea! Here is your guide to all the things you can see and do on Basalt Island.

www.localiiz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Life#Coral Reef#Lion#Island Life#Ocean Life#By The Sea#Site Guide#The Ung Kong Group#Hikers#Sea Palace Cave#Unesco#Basalt Island#Geological Sites#Bluff Island#Sea Caves#Rocky Terrain#Rocks#Scuba Divers#Beach#South China Sea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
Traveltripsavvy.com

Channel Islands National Park: The Complete Guide

Less than 100 miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles’ freeways, dramatically jutting up from the Pacific Ocean and separated from the mainland by deep underwater channels, sit eight wild, rugged islands. The five that make up Channel Islands National Park—San Miguel. Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa, and Santa Barbara—alongside 318 square miles of Marine Protected Areas are an invigorating glimpse into the California of yore with their rolling hills, sea caves, jagged cliffs, secluded coves, gorgeous vistas, kelp forests, and wildflower-covered rambles. Once the home of the Chumash Indians—remains found on Santa Rosa date back 13,000 years—and several ranching endeavors, it is now mostly untouched by man, save for a few rotating rangers, and instead inhabited by more than 2,000 species of plants and animals including 145 that aren’t found anywhere else on Earth. It is one of the easiest places in the world to act on Ralph Waldo Emerson’s directive to “live in the sunshine, swim the sea, [and] drink the wild air.”
Nashville, TNstyleblueprint.com

Your Solo Travel Guide: Deals, Safety & More

Zoe is a StyleBlueprint staff writer, Charlotte native, Washington & Lee graduate and Nashville transplant of eight years. She teaches Pilates, helps manage recording artists and likes to "research" Germantown's food scene. Picture waking up in a fabulous locale without a schedule, a to-do list, or the temperaments of others...
Golfrecordgazette.net

Win dinner for four during Island Dreams

Every resident should have received in the mail or at their door, a Passport to Island Dreams for Sun Lakes Charity Week, June 7 to 13. It is filled with information, coupons and a chance to win dinner for four at the restaurant. Sun Lakers should take their Passport to...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown Guide

Hello Travelers! Cory from HPP, here to give you a helpful guide for the first foray into the Golden Apple Archipelago! So let’s dig right into our Mysterious Islands: Journey to the Unknown guide for Genshin Impact. The overall event of the Midsummer Island Adventure consists of four acts. The...
Boats & Watercraftsyachtsandyachting.co.uk

WIN your Dream Yacht Charter in paradise!

We have partnered with Dream Yacht Charter for our Charter Guide 2021 – and now we can offer you the chance to win the holiday of a lifetime. The winner of our free-to-enter prize draw* will be offered a six-berth, three-cabin yacht for a seven-day charter in one of Dream Yacht Charter’s idyllic charter destinations worldwide.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure event guide

Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure event will occur at the Golden Apple Archipelago. It is a group of faraway islands where you can move between them by using a Waverider (Boat). These islands are exclusive to Genshin Impact 1.6 update, so these islands will be gone once a new patch comes in. So make sure to explore everywhere.
Traveldrivinvibin.com

The Antelope Canyon Road Trip Guide

By Kyle & Olivia Brady | Founders of Drivin' & Vibin' | We use affiliate links and may receive a small commission on purchases. Antelope Canyon is a popular bucket list location for many travelers. And it certainly should be on yours. Located in northern Arizona, it’s a sacred and...
TravelPosted by
Food & Wine

10 Incredible Adventure Vacations Around the World

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. After a year of indoor activities (and far, far too many Zoom meetings), it's finally time...
Lifestylenortheastnews.net

Crater Lake National Park, Established in 1902

This week we feature a linen-era postcard showcasing another National Park out west, Crater Lake National Park, in south-central Oregon. At a depth of approximately 1,900 feet, it is the deepest lake in the United States and the seventh deepest lake in the world. For a lake this deep, the water is astoundingly clear and blue.
Food & Drinkscntraveler.com

A Guide to Hawai‘i's Best Local Food, Across the Islands

Forget the macadamia-nut crusted cliches or pineapple and coconut everything—eat as the locals do in Hawai‘i and dig into plate lunches from nondescript storefronts and poke at the piers, right where boats drop off their haul of fish. That’s where you’ll find the best food in Hawai‘i: hidden in plain...
EconomyBit Rebels

Your Guide To Section 321

If you are an American business, you may be considering fulfillment with a Canadian fulfillment service. If so, you may wonder what that might mean for you when considering import fees. Section 321 is a customs clearance rule put in place by the United States that determines how an American might import items from Canada.
Lifestyle98online.com

Bad dream stopped Everest guide from climbing peak 26th time

(From abcnewsgo) A record-holding Sherpa climber halted his attempt to scale Mount Everest for a 26th time because of a bad dream but plans to try again next year. Kami Rita already reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain for a record 25th time earlier this month but stopped his most recent climb more than halfway to the top.
LifestyleArtist's Network

Your Guide to Acrylic Paint Mediums, Gels, and Pastes

This how-to guide to working with acrylic paint mediums, gels, pastes and more will help you expand the possibilities in every painting. When you walk into the art supply store, are you befuddled by the rows of acrylic products and acrylic paint mediums that all look the same? You’re not alone. In this article, I’m unraveling the mysteries of acrylic paint mediums, gels, and pastes. Each product has qualities that enable acrylic painters to achieve a multitude of special effects and textures. For the best results, I recommend starting with artist’s grade acrylic paint, even if you’re just getting started with acrylics.
Home & Gardendwell.com

An Adventurous Couple Create Their Dream Retreat on San Salvador Island

After withstanding a hurricane, an oceanside round house in the Bahamas becomes a swoon-worthy getaway. https://www.deltechomes.com/After years of fantasizing about living near the ocean, outdoor enthusiast Jenny Strombom and her partner finally found an idyllic spot to make it happen: on the remote edge of San Salvador Island, where they purchased a 2-year-old round house with plans to eventually expand it. "It was the obvious place to settle," she says. "The area gleamed with perfection and presented a calm, revitalizing environment to restore our energy levels and live in symbiosis with nature."
Beauty & FashionHawaii Magazine

Your Guide to Reef-Safe Sunscreens in Hawaiʻi

Initially proposed by Hawaiʻi Sen. Mike Gabbard, Senate Bill 2571 prohibits the sale of sunscreens that contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals that have been scientifically proven to induce coral bleaching, harm and even kill young coral larvae—and it has gone into effect this year. So what does that mean for visitors and locals? Can you not bring over sunscreens that contain these chemicals? Which sunscreens are safe? Well, let’s talk about it today, National Sunscreen Day.
Minoritiesfwmoms.com

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage :: A Local Resource Guide

We love that our children are Asian Americans! Celebrating their Chinese heritage is a bright spot in our lives. We are white adoptive parents; parenting someone born into a different heritage has been a remarkable experience. Our eyes have been opened to so many new things since becoming a transracial, multicultural family.
LifestyleIndependent Tribune

SEA LIFE poll finds North Carolina's favorite sea creature

SEA LIFE Aquariums held a nationwide poll to see each state’s favorite sea creature. On Tuesday, World Oceans Day, SEA LIFE released the findings. North Carolina’s favorite sea creature is a sea turtle. Other states across the country picked sharks, stingrays, and even coral, but sea turtle was the favorite locally.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park sees big uptick during Memorial Day weekend

If Memorial Day Weekend is any indicator, Yellowstone National Park could be in for a record-setting year. Park officials report an overall 50 percent increase in number of vehicles in 2021 for the four-day period. Officials in the park released the statistics, comparing them with in 2019 – skipping 2020 because Montana entrances were close […] The post Yellowstone National Park sees big uptick during Memorial Day weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.