Your guide to Basalt Island, a geological dream

Less than 100 miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles’ freeways, dramatically jutting up from the Pacific Ocean and separated from the mainland by deep underwater channels, sit eight wild, rugged islands. The five that make up Channel Islands National Park—San Miguel. Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa, and Santa Barbara—alongside 318 square miles of Marine Protected Areas are an invigorating glimpse into the California of yore with their rolling hills, sea caves, jagged cliffs, secluded coves, gorgeous vistas, kelp forests, and wildflower-covered rambles. Once the home of the Chumash Indians—remains found on Santa Rosa date back 13,000 years—and several ranching endeavors, it is now mostly untouched by man, save for a few rotating rangers, and instead inhabited by more than 2,000 species of plants and animals including 145 that aren’t found anywhere else on Earth. It is one of the easiest places in the world to act on Ralph Waldo Emerson’s directive to “live in the sunshine, swim the sea, [and] drink the wild air.”