newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Endangered Hawaiian monk seal deaths investigated as crimes

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal and state officials in Hawaii are investigating the suspicious deaths of two endangered monk seals on the island of Molokai.

The seals were found dead on April 27 on the west side of Molokai, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

Examinations revealed that both died as a result of human-inflicted trauma, wildlife officials said.

There have been seven suspicious monk seal deaths on Molokai since 2009.

Both seals found dead last month had been observed in good health in previous days and neither had any diseases, according to the officials.

“There is a strong, deep-rooted tradition of natural resources stewardship on Molokai, and we know that news of these deaths will be keenly felt by many on the island,” said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division in a statement. “We are grateful to the community and our response network partners for assisting with recovery and transportation of the seals.”

On April 25, NOAA also reported the death of a 3-year-old male monk seal on Kauai. The cause of that seal’s death remains unknown.

There are only about 1,400 Hawaiian monk seals left in the wild. Killing a monk seal is a federal and state crime.

NOAA’s Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement and the Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are leading the investigation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Pets & Animals
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Monk Seal#Molokai#State Officials#Ap#Noaa#Hawaiian Monk#Deaths#Wildlife Officials#Conservation#Kauai#West Side#Examinations#Human Inflicted Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu: 1. 1450 Ala Moana Blvd #2004 (808) 949-4010; 2. 4211 Waialae Ave (808) 732-0781; 3. 1330 Pali Hwy (808) 536-5542; 4. 1620 N School St (808) 841-0724; 5. 2750 Woodlawn Dr (808) 988-2151; 6. 2470 S King St (808) 947-2651; 7. 848 Ala Lilikoi St (808) 833-2597; 8. 1030 S King St (808) 591-8402; 9. 5156 Kalanianaxcaxbbole Hwy (808) 377-9643; 10. 500 N Nimitz Hwy (808) 528-3581; 11. 1441 Kapiolani Blvd #304 808-955-9500; 12. 888 Kapahulu Ave 808-733-2606; 13. 1234 S Beretania St 808-535-1785; 14. 750 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-945-9841; 15. 1290 S Beretania St (808) 522-5071; 16. 1520 N School St 808-845-7111; 17. 1613 Nuuanu Ave 808-536-5370; 18. 1121 S Beretania St 808-593-0403; 19. 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste C119a 808-395-9023; 20. 1520 Liliha St #201 808-533-6990; 21. 615 Piikoi St #105 808-593-4600; 22. 1032 Fort Street Mall 808-489-9836; 23. 700 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-955-8441;
Hawaii StateNew Haven Register

Hawaii man accused of poisoning stream, prawns fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834. There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492. Of the new cases, 62 were on...
Honolulu, HINorwalk Hour

Drug-related deaths in Honolulu hit a 5-year high in 2020

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have reported about 200 drug-related deaths last year in Honolulu, a five-year high fueled by methamphetamine overdoses. The Honolulu medical examiner's office said there were 197 deaths in 2020 compared to 191 in 2019 and 157 in 2018, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday. Methamphetamine was the cause of 148 of the deaths last year.
Hawaii Stateclick orlando

‘It’s like being in prison:’ Clermont couple forced to quarantine in Hawaii

Alayne and Milton Thompson thought they’d finally made it. They landed in Honolulu this past weekend to begin the honeymoon they’d dreamed of since marrying in 2019. They brought their negative COVID-19 test results with them, as Hawaii has some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the U.S. for travelers. They even took along their cards showing both had been fully vaccinated.
Hawaii Statebigislandnow.com

Hawaii Reports 83 New Cases of COVID Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 83 new cases of coronavirus Monday. The statewide total is now 33,834. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Seven new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Monday, per DOH statistics. The state’s two-week average is 78 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

83 New Hawaii COVID-19 Cases: DATE

In the latest COVID-19 cases report from the Government of the Aloha State, 83 new Hawaii COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the total to 33,834 (up 0.2% from the previous day). To date, 1,543,950 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with 33,676 resulting in a positive reading and marking today’s positivity rate at 1.6%.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Letters: Intergenerational care for keiki and kupuna; Bill provides protection for sharks in Hawaii; COVID restrictions have caused too much harm

In response to the expanding need for child care, and Hawaii’s rapidly aging population, the state should support the development of intergenerational (IG) care programs. The state and county governments could work with the private nonprofit sector to develop new IG facilities by providing land and funding for construction. Government- funded lead grants could then attract matching grants.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Honolulu Fire Department assists distressed hiker on Maili Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department aided a hiker in distress on the Maili Pillbox Trail this afternoon. Honolulu Fire Captain Malcolm Medrano said the fire department was dispatched by 911 after a 22-year-old woman experienced numbness in her hands and mouth while hiking. Medrano said five resource units with 13 personnel...
Hawaii Stateinsiderfamilies.com

Best Beaches in the Big Island of Hawaii

Are you planning a trip to the Big Island of Hawaii? You may look forward to visiting the island, exploring some of the different attractions, and spending lots of time on the beach. When you’re on the beaches in Hawaii, you can soak up the sun, go surfing, swim, and even try snorkeling for the first time. While Hawaii is home to dozens of beautiful beaches, some stand out a bit more than others. If you’d like to make sure you’re visiting some of the best ones in the area, check out this list!
Hawaii StatePosted by
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Hawaii

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

Facial imaging equipment now operational at Hawaii’s major airports

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division announces the operation of Phase III of the thermal temperature screening and facial imaging project at Hawaii’s five major airports that accept trans-Pacific flights. Phase III consisted of the installation of the facial imaging technology that will help airport representatives efficiently pull passengers aside who have been detected to have an elevated core body temperature of 100.4 degrees and higher, a common symptom of COVID-19, by thermal screening cameras installed in Phase I and Phase II.