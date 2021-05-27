Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark, 32, Dies in Accident: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove and More Co-Stars React

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has passed away. He was 32. On Wednesday (May 26), Clark was riding his bike in Chicago when he was struck by a car. According to reports, he was in critical condition following the crash. Clark was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

power959.com
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar#Actor#Death Star#Comedy Star#School Of Rock#The Chicago Sun Times#School Of Rock Co Stars#School Of Rock Community#Crash#Beautiful Soul#Devastating News#Under Investigation#Spaz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAfox10phoenix.com

Actor Jack Black joins graduates during photoshoot

LOS ANGELES - A group of unsuspecting students taking graduation photos got the ultimate surprise when they stumbled upon a celebrity. Graduates were participating in a photoshoot at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California on May 31 when the group happened upon Jack Black, who agreed to participate in the shoot.
MusicTVOvermind

Remembering Kevin Clark: School of Rock Drummer was 32

Often, when speaking of the passing of anyone that’s been in show business for any period of time, it’s usually common to say that they had a long and successful career and a life that was spent doing what they wanted to do. Sometimes though, it’s saddening and regretful that this isn’t always the case. Those that reach their 60s and beyond tend to belong to a group that many would think have spent a long and prosperous life doing what they wanted in life and in business and have been around long enough to see quite a few things. In other words, their passing is still sad, but it’s not nearly as tragic unless the circumstances make it so. But those that pass without even reaching middle age are seen as tragic cases since there’s so much more to do, to see, and to experience in life that it’s easy to lament their passing. Kevin Clark, who was one of the many musicians in School of Rock with Jack Black, passed away recently at the age of 32. During a bike ride, he was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late. The driver, a young woman in her 20s, has been cited apparently but it’s not certain if she’ll be charged at this time. That might anger more than a few people but one thing that’s clear is that it’s better to understand the circumstances first before blame is assigned and people start pointing fingers at each other. At this time Kevin’s family is in mourning and many fans are sending their condolences as they remember the young drummer from what has been a favorite movie of many people over the years for several reasons.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Miranda Cosgrove Reveals The OG iCarly Guest Star That Wowed Her The Most

The iCarly revival is just days away and original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress got together for a special reunion show on Paramount+ and YouTube to talk all things iCarly (past and present). One thing discussed was Carly’s many romantic interests and Cosgrove confessed who her favorite guest star was on the show. In fact, it's a name you'd probably recognize.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Page Six

Jack Black stops to take photos with high school graduates at LA park

Jack Black made a group of high school graduates’ day when he stopped to pose for photos with them at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Dressed in one of his signature dog T-shirts and khakis, the “School of Rock” star, 51, took a knee in front of seven La Quinta High School students, who wore their caps and gowns outside of Griffith Observatory.
Musicmxdwn.com

Kyle Gass Is Joined By Amy Lee, Jack Black and More in New “Vaccinated”

Kyle Gass of Tenacious D has taken on the classic Ramones song “I Wanna Be Sedated” and reworded it to fit today’s pandemic society, as reported by Blabbermouth. The song, simply entitled, “Vaccinated” features a few guest appearances, including Jack Black, who is seen dancing, dressed as a nurse holding two pairs of giant needles. The song is much shorter than the full version on The Ramones’ original but despite this, it still has a fun and powerful message about the importance of getting vaccinated.
Movieshypable.com

Jack Black, Ice Cube to star in new comedy, ‘Oh Hell No’

Jack Black and Ice Cube could soon be sharing the silver screen. According to Deadline, Jack Black is currently in talks to star in the upcoming Sony Pictures comedy, Oh Hell No. If Black officially signs on, he’ll star opposite Ice Cube in the forthcoming comedy. Unfortunately, details surrounding who...
TV SeriesEW.com

Miranda Cosgrove says iCarly revival will address Sam's absence

Somehow we got an iCarly revival and it felt so wonderful to see Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and other familiar faces in the show's trailer. Plus, we were introduced to newbies like Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), who will be joining the characters' shenanigans in the 13-episode series.
MoviesGamespot

Borderlands Movie Photos Show Off Kevin Hart's Roland, Jack Black's Claptrap

More new images from the set of the upcoming Borderlands movie have given us our first look at several characters, including Kevin Hart's Roland, Jack Black's Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt's Tiny Tina, Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu's Krieg, and Jamie Lee Curtis's Dr. Patricia Tannis. The photos arrived in tweets from Curtis herself, as well as Borderlands creator Randy Pitchford. They follow one teaser image that Curtis posted earlier in the week, showing Cate Blanchett as Lilith.
TV & VideosNBC Bay Area

Miranda Cosgrove Recreates Her ‘Drake & Josh' Meme in ‘iCarly' Revival's Opening Sequence

Miranda Cosgrove is giving her fans an interesting treat in the "iCarly" revival's opening. On Wednesday, June 9, Paramount+ released the opening theme footage from the show's highly anticipated revival ahead of its June 17 premiere. The video delighted fans for any number of reasons, one of which is the fact that the 28-year-old actress recreates her can-holding meme that originated in a 2006 episode of Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh."
Celebritiesava360.com

Miranda Cosgrove Reflects on Teen Fame Ahead of 'iCarly' Reboot | PEOPLE

Miranda Cosgrove opens up about child stardom, taking time off from acting to go to college, and the upcoming 'iCarly' reboot. Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople. #iCarly #MirandaCosgrove #PEOPLE. Catch up on the latest celebrity news, top stories and more:. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wQfUfqL8Ms&list=PLzS8B57pacxwyLPuFYvWxzqvoRrBc4GqA. PEOPLE goes behind-the-scenes with our cover stars for exclusive...