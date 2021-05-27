WEREWOLVES WITHIN: New Trailer and Poster Art For Josh Ruben’s New Horror Comedy Debuts!

Pregnancy is one of the many things that a person has to go through, or be close to, in order to really understand what it’s all about. One can read books, watch documentaries, movies, shows, anything having to do with pregnancy, but until they go through it, they have no real idea what it’s about. For the man, it’s about being supportive and learning how to care for his companion, and also learning how to anticipate their needs and wants. For the woman, well, it varies. False Positive shouldn’t scare anyone from becoming pregnant since the horror movie is something that’s beyond the norm as Dr. Hindle is definitely up to something as he charms his way into the lives of his two patients by trying to help them conceive and then birth a child. But when the mother starts seeing things that she knows can’t be real she begins to suspect the doctor and those that work with him of doing something that’s unknown but undoubtedly diabolical in nature. Once she starts experiencing visions she’s almost certain that something is wrong and that the doctor and his people are in on it. One can only imagine what those around her are going to say when it comes to her pregnancy since a lot of people come to the understanding that hormones can make a lot of mothers act in ways that are far out of the norm for their usual behavior. The downside of such a thing is that trying to believe someone is seeing things or is feeling out of sorts when they’re pregnant is often chalked up to a chemical imbalance in the brain that might be causing the condition. Not everyone will blame such things on a pregnancy, and in part, this is why paying attention to one’s partner is so important. But in this case, it feels as though most of those around the mother are going to insist that everything is just fine, which is horrifying in itself.