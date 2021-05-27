You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.