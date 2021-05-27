Cancel
Minorities

You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

By David Gura
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 23 days ago
When protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
Darren Walker
Mary Barra
Brian Moynihan
Deray Mckesson
Ken Frazier
#Ceos#Black Colleges#Executive Compensation#Racial Injustice#The Ford Foundation#Equilar#Merck#Procter Gamble#African American#General Motors#Campaign Zero#Npr#Bank Of America
