Peoria Football Gears Up for a Century of Tradition

The 2021 season for Peoria Football will mark the beginning of 100 years of establishing the culture and tradition of the West Valley. Peoria High School began its tradition in 1919 when the school board approved the construction of the campus that was completed in 1921 and opened to students the following year. The original building, Old Main, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still stands today as the home to a multitude of classrooms.