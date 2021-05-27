The Winds of Winter Updates: How much time will George RR Martin take to Finish the Book?

Well, those ten pages went pretty hard. We hope you enjoyed a break from the heavy tomes this month as we gathered round to read something much smaller and scarier. And I hope that The Yellow Wallpaper‘s yellow wallpaper continues to haunt your idle moments. This month, DRAB will be turning to my favorite short-story writer, though not to take up his short stories: We’re doing Franz Kafka’s The Castle. This is the novel he was working at the time of his death in 1924, and which was left unfinished, mid-sentence, only for his friend and literary executor Max Brod to cobble it together for posthumous publication. It is occupied with themes of (if you can believe it) alienation and bureaucracy, so here’s to another month of feel-good reading ahead.