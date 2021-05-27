Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Winds of Winter Updates: How much time will George RR Martin take to Finish the Book?

By Taylor Johnson
blocktoro.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winds of Winter books should have come out by now if it wasn’t for George RR Martin delaying the writing process. The 72-year-old author is working on the book for a decade now and yet there is no official update on when will TWOW come out. Fans are frustrated...

www.blocktoro.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Winds Of Winter#No One Knows#In This World#Game Of Thrones#Winter Time#Grrm#Hbo#Winter Books#Winter Release Date#Blog Posts#Cool Hats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureGizmodo

Why Is George R.R. Martin Going to the Hellfire Gala and Not Writing Winds of Winter?

George R.R. Martin is a man known for one thing at this point: trying to finish The Winds of Winter, the latest, long-awaited novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga that gave us Game of Thrones. He’s had years and years, he’s had a global pandemic locking him down from appearing at conventions and whatnot. But now, instead of doing the only thing he should be doing—he’s swanning off to an island soiree!?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

House of the Dragon: Casey Bloys Says GOT Prequel "Looks Spectacular"

With filming now underway in England on co-showrunners and executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal's upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon, HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys is offering an update on how things are going. Speaking with Variety, the first thing that Bloys wanted to make clear is that there is only one GOT spinoff series filming- that's it. "'House of the Dragon' is the only one shooting. All the other ones are in various stages of development," Bloys reminded everyone. "People may think we have 10 series shooting at the moment. There's one that will be on the air in 2022. We'll see how the other scripts come along."
TV SeriesInverse

Winds of Winter

In Game of Thrones Season 5, the HBO series started to stray from George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books in major ways. Few of the season’s book-to-TV changes proved more shocking or controversial than the sudden death of Ian McElhinney’s Ser Barristan Selmy. The character’s...
Books & Literaturemoneysavingmom.com

3 Books I Finished Recently

Welcome to my book update post where I share what books I finished recently + my honest thoughts and star ratings of them. For 2021, I set a goal of reading 3 books per week — 1 fiction book, 1 non-fiction book, and 1 audiobook each week. I know this is an audacious goal, but reading is something I love and it’s a way I learn, challenge my mind, improve as a writer and communicator, and am refreshed and encouraged through inspiring stories.
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

Kate Bromley: On Deciding When a Book Is Finished

Kate Bromley lives in New York City with her husband, son, and her somewhat excessive collection of romance novels (It’s not hoarding if it’s books, right?). She was a preschool teacher for seven years and is now focusing full-time on combining her two great passions—writing swoon-worthy love stories and making people laugh. Talk Bookish to Me is her first novel.
Books & LiteratureCollider

N.K. Jemisin Is Adapting Her ‘The Broken Earth’ Fantasy Books for Sony

We are living in a golden age of fantasy my friends — whether on screen or on the page. A long-overdue adaptation of N.K. Jemisin’s bestselling series The Broken Earth is finally been developed by TriStar Pictures. In a whopping seven-figure deal, Jemisin will adapt the series herself in her first screen credit. Each entry into The Broken Earth series won the coveted Hugo Award for Best Novel, the first trilogy to do so. It is considered one of the most popular adult fantasy series in recent years, and launched Jemisin as one of the most beloved fantasy writers in publishing.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Game Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon': Meet the Cast

Westeros is going to war once again. The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is now in production, and we have new details on the cast including the first-glimpse images. HBO released some pictures from the set back in April, and more photos have leaked since then. In addition, we have the details on the characters from author George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Doctor Who Star Jo Martin Talks "Time Fracture", Takes Quickfire Quiz

With previews underway on Immersive Everywhere's West End production Doctor Who: Time Fracture ahead of its summer run, fans of the long-running BBC series already know that there's a crisis of such universal consequence ahead that it will take the combined efforts of David Bradley, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Jo Martin, and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker (in pre-recorded cameos, with voice actors taking on the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, and Twelfth Doctors, and Michael Troughton providing the voice-over for Patrick Troughton's Second Doctor) to save the day. Previously, we heard from Bradley about what fans can expect from the performance experience as well as his own personal connections with Doctor Who. Now, it's time to hear what Martin aka "The Fugitive Doctor" has to say about both Time Fracture and the beloved series.
Musicinterestingliterature.com

A Short Analysis of the Shakespeare Song ‘Blow, Blow, Thou Winter Wind’

The same play which gave us one of Shakespeare’s most famous speeches – the ‘seven ages of man’ speech beginning ‘All the world’s a stage’ – also gave us one of his most famous songs: ‘Blow, Blow, Thou Winter Wind’. Indeed, not only do both of these famous passages appear in the same play, As You Like It, but they even appear in the same scene : Act 2 Scene 7 of As You Like It.
Books & Literaturedefector.com

Announcing The June Defector Reads A Book Selection

Well, those ten pages went pretty hard. We hope you enjoyed a break from the heavy tomes this month as we gathered round to read something much smaller and scarier. And I hope that The Yellow Wallpaper‘s yellow wallpaper continues to haunt your idle moments. This month, DRAB will be turning to my favorite short-story writer, though not to take up his short stories: We’re doing Franz Kafka’s The Castle. This is the novel he was working at the time of his death in 1924, and which was left unfinished, mid-sentence, only for his friend and literary executor Max Brod to cobble it together for posthumous publication. It is occupied with themes of (if you can believe it) alienation and bureaucracy, so here’s to another month of feel-good reading ahead.
Books & Literaturemetal-rules.com

Popoff, Martin- Driven (Book Review)

Back in November of 2020 I reviewed LIMELIGHT, the second book in Popoff’s epic Rush trilogy. In that review I said, “…Part III, DRIVEN, slated for release in 2021, is going to have half the musical output but triple the drama, heartache and heartbreak than the first two books combined.” Well, I wasn’t wrong! That is the main source of (mild) discomfort reading DRIVEN is that it is a sad ending to something I have enjoyed for song. We all know how the 40-year journey ends. The band breaks up and Peart dies young. No hope for a reunion. The end. Welcome to the cold hard facts of real life.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Embracing My “Frankenstein Style” Writing Methodology

Assembling mismatched fragments of ideas and, through some mysterious spark, bringing them to life. An introduction, a body, and a conclusion — it’s simple!. Every story should have an introduction, a body, and a conclusion. A beginning, a middle, and an end. Plus a title — or dare I say,...
TV & Videosask.com

“Lisey's Story” Review: Stephen King’s Adaptation for Apple TV+ Blends Horror and Magical Realism

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in “Lisey’s Story.” Photo Courtesy: Apple TV+. I’ve never been much of a Stephen King reader when it comes to his fiction work. I don’t tend to dig the horror or supernatural elements when it comes to psychological thrillers. But I approached Lisey’s Story — the eight-episode limited series that debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4 — feeling I should have read King’s original novel of the same name. Not for nothing, the author has stated it’s his favorite book of the ones he’s written.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Series Adapt Adds 14 More Actors to Cast

HBO continues to go full-steam ahead with The Time Traveler's Wife, adding 14 more actors to the upcoming Steven Moffat-run time-travel romance drama series. The show is adapted from the novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell (Good Girls), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Taylor Richardson (Rise), Peter Graham (Will & Grace), Brian Altemus (Grand Army), Jason David (NOS4A2), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Josh Stamberg, (WandaVision), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Marcia DeBonis (Almost Family) Will Brill (The OA) and Spencer House (Teenage Bounty Hunters) join previously announced Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez in the series that is currently in production in New York City.