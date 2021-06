Gwen Stefani made a cameo on the first part of the Season 20 finale of The Voice last night. She wanted to honor her “Blakey” for his 10 years on the show. Blake Shelton has been coaching the show since the very first season in 2011. He has walked away with seven wins under his belt and is looking for his eighth tonight. The show had a very special surprise for the country king to celebrate all 20 of his seasons.