AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon ECS Anywhere

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Anywhere, a new capability for Amazon ECS that enables customers to run and manage container-based applications on-premises using the same APIs, cluster management, workload scheduling, monitoring, and deployment pipelines they use with Amazon ECS in AWS. Amazon ECS Anywhere provides a fully managed container orchestration service that allows customers to easily run, scale, and secure Docker container applications on any customer-managed infrastructure in addition to all AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, and AWS hybrid infrastructure deployments (e.g. AWS Outposts and AWS Wavelength). There are no upfront fees or commitments to use Amazon ECS Anywhere, and customers pay only for the container instances they run. To get started with Amazon ECS Anywhere, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/ecs/anywhere.

www.streetinsider.com
#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Ecs#Cloud Applications#Enterprise Applications#Free Enterprise#General Availability#Amazon Ecs#Streetinsider Premium#Amazon Com#Amzn#Docker#Aws Regions#Aws Wavelength#Aws Systems#Vp#Compute Services#Aws Local Zones#Global Cloud#Hcl Technologies
