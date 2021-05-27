Shoppers Expect Fast, Free Delivery and Are Sticking to Online Grocery Buying: Report
Last year’s rapid changes in purchasing have led to new expectations, especially when it comes to online orders and delivery. According to a new report from Coresight Research, “A Year of Agility—What Post-ish COVID-19 Consumer Behavior Looks Like Right Now,” the #1 feature that is “very important” to U.S. consumers when choosing a retailer or brand is fast, free delivery for online orders. More than half (50.4%) of respondents in a recent survey cited that service.progressivegrocer.com