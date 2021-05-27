Cancel
New York City, NY

Shoppers Expect Fast, Free Delivery and Are Sticking to Online Grocery Buying: Report

By Lynn Petrak
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s rapid changes in purchasing have led to new expectations, especially when it comes to online orders and delivery. According to a new report from Coresight Research, “A Year of Agility—What Post-ish COVID-19 Consumer Behavior Looks Like Right Now,” the #1 feature that is “very important” to U.S. consumers when choosing a retailer or brand is fast, free delivery for online orders. More than half (50.4%) of respondents in a recent survey cited that service.

