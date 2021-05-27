Geneva Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Strangulation Charges

Just as jury selection was set to begin in his trial Monday, an Auburn man pleaded guilty to stabbing a 14-year old Auburn girl last summer. 27-year old James Scott will get 15 years to life in state prison when sentenced in August after pleading guilty to assault as a violent felon. This is Scott’s fourth violent felony conviction. Last July 14th, Scott entered the backyard of a home on Wall Street and approached a teen girl while displaying a pocketknife and demanding she gives him her dog. After she relinquished the animal, Scott stabbed her in the back and shoulder. He then fled the scene with the dog but was caught by police a short distance away.