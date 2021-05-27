newsbreak-logo
Geneva, NY

Geneva Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Strangulation Charges

A Geneva man has been arrested on felony charges of kidnapping and strangulation. On May 16th, Geneva Police were called to the Emergency Room to speak with an assault victim. Thomas Evans, Senior is accused of restraining the victim, refusing to let them leave while threatening deadly physical force. Evans allegedly punched, choked, and threw the victim to the ground and held his foot over their chest and neck preventing them from breathing while yelling for them to die.

