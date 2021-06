It is hardly necessary to remind you that we are finishing an unusual, and unusually challenging, year. But we do so with optimism for the future, even as we acknowledge the ongoing challenges COVID-19 presents. I feel encouraged by positive trends in the region and broad access to highly effective vaccines. I am heartened to see that so many of you have been vaccinated; this is a – perhaps the – critical step in our returning to a more normal in-person experience at R-MC sooner.