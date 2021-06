WASHINGTON, D.C. – America’s Frontline Doctors, a conservative political group that has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, recently filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 16, with their stated goal being the permanent blockage of vaccine distribution to minors should the case actually make it to trial.