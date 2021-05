— Greensburg firefighter John Tumilty recently received an award from the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association for 50 years as a member of the association. The award was presented by State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker. In addition to 21 years of service with the Greensburg Fire Department, Tumulty – along with Ray Bentley – started the Decatur County Fire Academy and was instrumental in getting the department’s first set of “Jaws of Life” tool used for extrication.