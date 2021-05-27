Cancel
First Gameplay Reveal for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the first look at gameplay for the next entry in this anthology. Bandai Namco just dropped a new video moments ago for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. This is the latest installment in the series that aims to scare and deceive players either on their own or with a co-op partner. Supermassive Games has been hard at work on this latest installment that is slated to be released later this year on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

