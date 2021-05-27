First Gameplay Reveal for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Without slowing down, Supermassive Games is already showing off the next chapter to their Dark Pictures Anthology series! Bandai Namco has already published their first two chapters, Man of Medan and Little Hope, but now they have dropped the first teaser for what comes next; House of Ashes. Taking players into the depths of a cave where anything could be lurking. Best part is, this teaser also shows that we will get a full gameplay reveal on May 27th!