Wadena city administrator job is posted
The Wadena City Council and interim City Administrator Dave Evans hope to see applications pouring since the Wadena City Administrator position was Monday, May 24. Gary Weiers, a service team lead at David Drown Associates presented the board with the next steps in the recruitment process for the next city administrator during a special city council meeting Thursday, May 20. DDA was selected to help the city hire the next administrator as they do work in executive recruitment.www.wadenapj.com