Wadena city administrator job is posted

In another pandemic impact, Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson is delaying her retirement to December instead of June 2021. From June to December, Pederson will continue as director at 50% of her hours. Pederson will be utilizing the phased retirement option, which is offered through the state though a first for Wadena County. The option requires a retirement as well as keeping her title of director, Pederson said. The county will be looking to hire an associate director in the meantime.