Black Clover is teasing a big rematch between Noelle Silva and Vanica Zogratis with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad have reached a fever pitch now that the gates of the underworld have been cracked open and devils have spilled out into the human world, and the newest chapter of the series brought this fight to yet another huge phase as the Asta and the Magic Knights had been able to secure their first real victory against the Dark Triad since the battles in the Spade Kingdom had begun.