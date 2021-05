(Undated) – We are still a little more than a week away from the Memorial Day holiday weekend but local law enforcement agencies are gearing up. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, the Robinson Police Department will be joining forces across the county and state to conduct DUI enforcement patrols now through the Memorial Day holiday. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and authorities remind you, whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. These enforcement activities are made possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation and federal highway safety funds.