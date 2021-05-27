"Aprilia's future is brilliant" – Aleix Espargaro and Biaggi
Tags MotoGP, 2021, GRAN PREMIO D'ITALIA OAKLEY, Max Biaggi, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. In an exclusive interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Aprilia’s past and present spoke about a range of hot topics. Current star Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Max Biaggi sat down together to run us through their thoughts on the brand-new RS-GP, Marc Marquez’s (Repsol Honda Team) comeback, Andrea Dovizioso and Aprilia’s partnership, the state of the current World Championship and more.www.motogp.com