"Aprilia's future is brilliant" – Aleix Espargaro and Biaggi

The World Superbike Superpole race was ten short laps with not all riders choosing to use the dedicated sprint race tyre. Jonathan Rea, running an SC0 tyre, got to turn one third, but forced his way under Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding to take the lead mid-corner. Scott Redding took the lead in turn five. Making the most of the SCX sprint tyre. On lap two, Razgatlioglu passed Rea and Redding into turn one, but Rea covered the inside line into turn two and led out of turn three after setting the fastest lap. Razgatlioglu took the lead a couple of turns later. Redding took the lead into turn one, but Razgatlioglu defended on the brakes to retain the lead.