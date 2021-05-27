'It’s a Champions League final, but it’s just a football game for me' - Mahrez relaxed for Man City's big night
The Algeria winger tells Goal in an exclusive interview how he he is taking the pressure off himself ahead of the European showdown against Chelsea. Having played a key role in Manchester City’s Premier League title success and scored three goals in a two-legged Champions League semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain, there is a good argument to be made that Riyad Mahrez is in the best form of his career.www.goal.com