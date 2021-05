Every year, it seems like it is a go-to spot to talk about how great the defensive line is for the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s become clear that area of the roster is a high priority to the front office. Whether it is through the draft, free agency or trades, the Eagles are always adding to that group. Heck, the defensive line is one of the main reasons we won a Super Bowl in 2017, as it was one of the best in the league. Even in a down year in 2020, it is a group that put together 49 sacks, the third most in the entire league. As we head into 2021, it’s obvious that the defensive line is going to be one of the strengths of this team. But now we ask, how dominant can this group be in 2021?