Trails, roads closed as Gila wildfires continue

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS TODAY .Very dry air with minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds 20 to 25 MPH will create very high fire danger across portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...All of Southwest New Mexico, portions of the Rio Grande Valley, and the northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.