Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago Tribune

Javier Báez’s remarkable baserunning play — ‘He just makes crazy things happen’ — turns a sure out into a 2-run third inning for the Chicago Cubs in a 5-3 win

By Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 22 days ago

Javier Báez’s ground ball to third base should have been the final out of the top of the third inning for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park.

Then El Mago struck again.

With Willson Contreras on second, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Erik González fielded Báez’s grounder and threw to first, but Will Craig caught the ball off the bag. Craig, instead of just trotting back and touching the base, advanced to try to tag Báez — and then Báez’s baserunning savvy kicked in.

As Contreras raced around third, Báez darted back toward the plate in spurts as if playing tag. Craig still hadn’t tagged Báez as Contreras dived toward home, and Craig’s toss to catcher Michael Perez was too late. After signaling Contreras should be safe, Báez then raced back to first. When Perez’s throw to first was off the mark and bounced into short right field, Báez made it to second.

The scoring determination: fielder’s choice, RBI, E2.

The public’s determination: a truly remarkable play in the Cubs’ 5-3 victory.

The Cubs swept the three-game series and won for the ninth time in 11 games, moving a season-high five games above .500 at 27-22.

“Javy disappears on the base paths more than any person I’ve seen,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “It really is a magic act.

“He just makes crazy things happen. … He runs in moments, and guys just forget how to play baseball sometimes. That’s what he creates. That havoc.”

When Báez scored on Ian Happ’s single to center field in the next at-bat, he turned a sure out into two third-inning runs and a 3-0 Cubs lead.

Báez said he simply was trying to help Contreras score by keeping Craig close to him so he would chase him. After Báez signaled Contreras safe — a moment that made Ross chuckle when watching the replay — he realized he should get back to first.

“Let’s say I improvise,” Báez said. “At the moment, I can react pretty fast to things, like contact and stuff. I’m pretty good at tagging and not letting people tag me.”

The play delighted his teammates as much as fans.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who sat out with lower back tightness, was doubled over the dugout fence because he was laughing so hard. Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks said the dugout was losing it over a play he and Ross agreed they never had seen before.

“Just couldn’t believe what they just saw with their eyes,” Hendricks said. “Just knowing the game, getting the other team in a weird position, that’s just what he does. Puts pressure on people, gets them out of their comfort zone. Guys were going crazy in the dugout, but I guess we should come to expect it by now.”

Kris Bryant homered off Pirates left-hander Tyler Anderson for the fourth time in his career to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first. Patrick Wisdom, whom the Cubs called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, hit his first homer with the Cubs for a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

Hendricks gave up three earned runs over seven innings, all on solo home runs. Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco went back-to-back in the fourth, and Perez added a homer to center in the seventh to cut the Cubs lead to 4-3. Hendricks gave up six hits, walked none and struck out five.

“Physically I was making good pitches, just got a little bit lazy mentally and rolled a couple of curveballs up there,” Hendricks said. “And you’re not going to get away with those at this level. So going forward, just need to lock it in just a touch more, have better intent on the pitches I’m trying to throw pitch to pitch and go from there.”

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera got ErikGonzalez to hit into a bases-loaded force out to second to end the eighth.

Earlier in the inning, Cubs reliever Dan Winkler issued a leadoff walk to Wilmer Difo. Adam Frazier then hit a grounder past second base that Báez knocked down. Báez made a poor throw to first, allowing Difo to advance to third, but the Cubs got Frazier out trying to make it back to first after breaking for second.

Winkler hit Reynolds with a pitch and walked Polanco to load the bases with two outs before Ross turned to Tepera.

The Cubs added an insurance run in the ninth when Eric Sogard singled, advanced on Contreras’ double and scored when Bryant grounded into a double play.

Craig reached base on an error to open the bottom of the ninth when Báez’s throw to first was wide of the base, forcing Bryant to pull his foot off when he extended for the catch. But Tepera retired the next three batters to seal it.

Tepera said the last time he pitched against the Pirates on May 7, when he couldn’t close out the game in the ninth, sparked a personal turnaround. He tweaked his mechanics and mindset and hasn’t given up a run since.

“That night was when I really was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to change something,’” Tepera said. “I’d been struggling with mechanics a little bit, and I just wasn’t having any fun. My mindset changed after that, and that was the biggest key, and that’s when the good roll started.”

The Cubs went 5-1 on their six-game trip to St. Louis and Pittsburgh and return to Wrigley Field for a six-game homestand Friday.

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#Mlb#Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi#E2#Triple A Iowa
Related
MLBcubsinsider.com

Heated Exchange Between Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo Matter of ‘Brotherly Love’

It sucks to lose two games in a row and sometimes that frustration boils over in a public fashion. Such was the case Friday night, when Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras got into a heated exchange in the dugout that saw David Ross stepping between them. Rizzo seemed particularly incensed, gesticulating angrily as Ross walked him away.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cole Hamels is Still a Free Agent – Anyone Know a Team That Needs a Starting Pitcher?

Even before Kohl Stewart, Alec Mills, and Robert Stock had to step into the rotation to cover for some injured starters, the Chicago Cubs had problems. Kyle Hendricks is dependable, sure, but that’s about it. Zach Davies, who’s been awesome lately, is still not a guy you expect to cover a ton of innings (both from start-to-start or over the course of the season). Adbert Alzolay, who’s been a revelation this season, was never expected to approach even 180 innings this year (he maxed out at 120.1 IP back in 2016). And Jake Arrieta and Trevor Williams are going to be inconsistent, even at their best and when they’re healthy.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Strike 3, they’re out…it’s time for robo umps

It’s not an illusion. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, and it’s not only happening to the Chicago Cubs. Umpires are terrible at calling balls and strikes. First, I’m a modern baseball traditionalist. I think sabermetrics is a tool, not the gospel. I believe day baseball is better, but night games make it easier to go to the ballpark. I don’t believe moving the mound back a foot is a good idea, but I know the DH is coming to the National League sooner rather than later and I’m OK with that.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in Monday's lineup

Baez (thumb) is not starting Monday against the Padres. Baez left Sunday's game against the Giants with a sore right thumb , and the issue will keep him on the bench for at least one game. The extent of the injury remains unclear. Sergio Alcantara will start at shortstop in his absence.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Chicago Cubs-San Francisco Runs

Cubs first. Willson Contreras singles to right field. Kris Bryant homers to left field. Willson Contreras scores. Anthony Rizzo flies out to right field to Mike Tauchman. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom doubles to deep left field. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Javy Báez Leaves Game Vs. Giants in Seventh Inning

Cubs’ Javy Báez leaves game vs. Giants in seventh inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs shortstop Javy Báez left the game in the seventh inning Sunday at San Francisco. The Cubs did not immediately give a reason for his exit. Báez grounded out for the third out of...
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Patrick Wisdom is playing out of his mind right now

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Nearly a decade has passed since the St. Louis Cardinals took Patrick Wisdom in the first round of the MLB Draft. Heading into 2021, he’d only had a cup of coffee at the big league level, appearing in 43 contests – hitting four home runs during that span, splitting time between the Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.
Finger Lakes Times

Cubs score 5 runs in 2nd inning, cruise to 7-2 victory over Cardinals

CHICAGO — St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant couldn’t get the Chicago Cubs to chase out of the zone. The Cubs patiently waited for Gant to attack them instead of nibbling around the plate during the second inning. In the process, they recorded five walks to spark a five-run inning en route to a 7-2 win at Wrigley Field.
MLBcubbiescrib.com

Chicago Cubs: 2 NL East teams could be perfect Craig Kimbrel landing spots

The Chicago Cubs entered June exceeding all expectations we had for this team. The offense is clicking and the bullpen is firing on all cylinders. Entering Monday, the bullpen ranked second in all of baseball with a 2.68 ERA and the offense is seventh over the past month batting .250.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Javy Báez Out of Lineup Vs. Padres With Thumb Injury

Báez out of lineup for Padres series opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs shortstop Javy Báez is out of the lineup Monday at San Diego, after exiting the Cubs’ previous game with right thumb soreness. Báez received treatment for the injury before Monday’s game, and Cubs manager David...
yourvalley.net

St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill hit by pitch. Yadier Molina singles to shallow center field. Tyler O'Neill to second. Matt Carpenter singles to right field. Yadier Molina out at third. Tyler O'Neill scores. Paul DeJong pops out to Anthony Rizzo. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Javy Báez Likely Out of Lineup Until Cardinals Series

SAN DIEGO — The Cubs aren’t ruling out a return of shortstop Javy Báez to the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres and former teammate Yu Darvish. But the likeliest scenario has him returning sometime after Thursday’s off day during the weekend series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs improve to 2-4 on West Coast swing after Zach Davies allows just 1 hit in 6 shutout innings and Patrick Wisdom’s power surge continues

Zach Davies gave the Chicago Cubs bullpen a break Tuesday in his return to Petco Park, throwing six shutout innings in a 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres. Davies, the former Padres starter who came over in the Yu Darvish trade, limited San Diego to one hit and two walks to help the Cubs even the series at a game apiece. Willson Contreras, Patrick Wisdom and Anthony Rizzo homered for the Cubs ...
Finger Lakes Times

N.Y. Mets 3, Chicago Cubs 2

A-singled for Winkler in the 9th. 1-ran for Contreras in the 9th. E_Alcántara (1). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 10. 2B_Do.Smith (8), Villar (8). HR_Báez (15), off Walker. RBIs_Báez 2 (42), Alonso 3 (34). SF_Alonso. Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Happ, Alcántara); New York 3 (McKinney 2, Villar). RISP_Chicago 1...
MLBarcamax.com

Chicago Cubs' 5-game winning streak is snapped with a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets

NEW YORK — Everything fell apart for Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in the fourth inning Monday night at Citi Field. Too many pitches were balls out of his hand, and a scoreless game quickly turned into a three-run advantage for the New York Mets. The Cubs couldn’t get going against Mets starter David Peterson and saw their five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Kyle Hendricks wins 7th straight start as Cubs blank Mets

Kyle Hendricks allowed two hits in six sharp innings and won his career-high seventh straight start as the visiting Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 2-0 Thursday night to salvage the finale of a four-game series. Hendricks (9-4) joined Cleveland's Aaron Civale and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias...