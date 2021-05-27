Javier Báez’s remarkable baserunning play — ‘He just makes crazy things happen’ — turns a sure out into a 2-run third inning for the Chicago Cubs in a 5-3 win

Javier Báez’s ground ball to third base should have been the final out of the top of the third inning for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park.

Then El Mago struck again.

With Willson Contreras on second, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Erik González fielded Báez’s grounder and threw to first, but Will Craig caught the ball off the bag. Craig, instead of just trotting back and touching the base, advanced to try to tag Báez — and then Báez’s baserunning savvy kicked in.

As Contreras raced around third, Báez darted back toward the plate in spurts as if playing tag. Craig still hadn’t tagged Báez as Contreras dived toward home, and Craig’s toss to catcher Michael Perez was too late. After signaling Contreras should be safe, Báez then raced back to first. When Perez’s throw to first was off the mark and bounced into short right field, Báez made it to second.

The scoring determination: fielder’s choice, RBI, E2.

The public’s determination: a truly remarkable play in the Cubs’ 5-3 victory.

The Cubs swept the three-game series and won for the ninth time in 11 games, moving a season-high five games above .500 at 27-22.

“Javy disappears on the base paths more than any person I’ve seen,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “It really is a magic act.

“He just makes crazy things happen. … He runs in moments, and guys just forget how to play baseball sometimes. That’s what he creates. That havoc.”

When Báez scored on Ian Happ’s single to center field in the next at-bat, he turned a sure out into two third-inning runs and a 3-0 Cubs lead.

Báez said he simply was trying to help Contreras score by keeping Craig close to him so he would chase him. After Báez signaled Contreras safe — a moment that made Ross chuckle when watching the replay — he realized he should get back to first.

“Let’s say I improvise,” Báez said. “At the moment, I can react pretty fast to things, like contact and stuff. I’m pretty good at tagging and not letting people tag me.”

The play delighted his teammates as much as fans.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who sat out with lower back tightness, was doubled over the dugout fence because he was laughing so hard. Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks said the dugout was losing it over a play he and Ross agreed they never had seen before.

“Just couldn’t believe what they just saw with their eyes,” Hendricks said. “Just knowing the game, getting the other team in a weird position, that’s just what he does. Puts pressure on people, gets them out of their comfort zone. Guys were going crazy in the dugout, but I guess we should come to expect it by now.”

Kris Bryant homered off Pirates left-hander Tyler Anderson for the fourth time in his career to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first. Patrick Wisdom, whom the Cubs called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, hit his first homer with the Cubs for a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

Hendricks gave up three earned runs over seven innings, all on solo home runs. Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco went back-to-back in the fourth, and Perez added a homer to center in the seventh to cut the Cubs lead to 4-3. Hendricks gave up six hits, walked none and struck out five.

“Physically I was making good pitches, just got a little bit lazy mentally and rolled a couple of curveballs up there,” Hendricks said. “And you’re not going to get away with those at this level. So going forward, just need to lock it in just a touch more, have better intent on the pitches I’m trying to throw pitch to pitch and go from there.”

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera got ErikGonzalez to hit into a bases-loaded force out to second to end the eighth.

Earlier in the inning, Cubs reliever Dan Winkler issued a leadoff walk to Wilmer Difo. Adam Frazier then hit a grounder past second base that Báez knocked down. Báez made a poor throw to first, allowing Difo to advance to third, but the Cubs got Frazier out trying to make it back to first after breaking for second.

Winkler hit Reynolds with a pitch and walked Polanco to load the bases with two outs before Ross turned to Tepera.

The Cubs added an insurance run in the ninth when Eric Sogard singled, advanced on Contreras’ double and scored when Bryant grounded into a double play.

Craig reached base on an error to open the bottom of the ninth when Báez’s throw to first was wide of the base, forcing Bryant to pull his foot off when he extended for the catch. But Tepera retired the next three batters to seal it.

Tepera said the last time he pitched against the Pirates on May 7, when he couldn’t close out the game in the ninth, sparked a personal turnaround. He tweaked his mechanics and mindset and hasn’t given up a run since.

“That night was when I really was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to change something,’” Tepera said. “I’d been struggling with mechanics a little bit, and I just wasn’t having any fun. My mindset changed after that, and that was the biggest key, and that’s when the good roll started.”

The Cubs went 5-1 on their six-game trip to St. Louis and Pittsburgh and return to Wrigley Field for a six-game homestand Friday.

