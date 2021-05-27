newsbreak-logo
Hale County, TX

Potentially wet Memorial Day weekend on the way

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 3 days ago

The recent severe weather the Hale County area has experience should subside over the next few days, but the Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a wet one. Wednesday night’s storm that passed through the South Plains region brought about limited damage but heavy rainfall in certain areas. According to the National Weather Service in Lubbock, a brief tornado formed southwest of Plainview and hail was reported throughout the area.

