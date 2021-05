Spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of Chicago P.D. Season 8 on NBC, called "The Right Thing." Chicago P.D. went in some intriguing and pretty dark directions with "The Right Thing" to set up next week's Season 8 finale, and the result was an episode with a death toll that hit close to home for one cop and left the fate of one Intelligence member very uncertain. Samantha Miller's son Darrell was murdered, and the mission to catch the people behind his death has resulted in Burgess being attacked with nobody on hand to back her up. It was an intense hour of television, and actor LaRoyce Hawkins chatted with CinemaBlend ahead of the finale about the tough choices that Atwater has had to make, and the remorse that he'll feel because of it.