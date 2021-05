You don't have to tell the Dallas Cowboys they need better play at the backup quarterback position. They found out firsthand just how inept the unit mostly was behind Dak Prescott, when the two-time Pro Bowler was lost for the season after suffering a compound ankle fracture in Week 5. The offense was effectively shell-shocked from that point forward, until waking up a bit in December only to fall comatose when it mattered most in the season finale with Andy Dalton under center. In an attempt to figure out who deserves the nod as backup in 2021, they'll now host a third workout ahead of OTAs when they welcome Brett Hundley to North Texas, sources tell CBS Sports.