Columbus, IN

Just 277 turn out for two-day mass vaccination clinic at fairgrounds

By Andy East
Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. — Just a few hundred people turned out for a two-day mass vaccination clinic held this week at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a total of 277 people received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, including several people who walked in without an appointment, said Amanda Organist, director of nursing at the Bartholomew County Health Department, which operated the clinic.

