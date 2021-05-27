newsbreak-logo
Israel rejects, Hamas welcomes U.N. Rights Council decision to probe conflict

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) - Israel rejected and Hamas welcomed a decision on Thursday by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the country would not cooperate with the probe, deeming it a bid to “whitewash crimes committed by the terror organization Hamas”.

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group called its actions “legitimate resistance” and urged “immediate steps to punish” Israel.

