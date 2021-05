American Idol fans are letting the franchise know they are tired of Black singers getting overlooked in the wake of Sunday's finale. According to PopCulture, the three finalists, Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham, were all vying for the winning spot, but voters chose Beckham, leading fans to charge the series with racial and gender favoritism. Even though the series has had powerhouse winners and contestants such as Fantasia, who eventually starred in Broadway's The Color Purple, Ruben Studdard, and Respect actress Jennifer Hudson, the series has started being center stage for white men to win over more diverse and interesting contestants. After Beckham's win, fans voiced their frustration over another "white guy with a guitar" winning.