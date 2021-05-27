newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Parents Should Start Planning Now for July 15 Start of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

By Carmen Reinicke, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents anxiously awaiting the July 15 start of the monthly child tax credit payments should start planning how they'll use the extra money now. The child tax credit got a boost from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The new enhanced credit increases the annual benefit per child age 17 and younger to $3,000 from $2,000 for 2021. It also gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

www.nbcdfw.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Refund#Tax Year#Direct Payments#Tax Returns#The American Rescue Plan#Saverlife#The Biden Administration#Democrats#Comcast Ventures#Monthly Payments#Stimulus Payments#Child Care#Single Parents#Annual Income#Money#Dependents#Low Income Families#Direct Deposit#Married Couples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal FinanceBismarck Tribune

3 Ways to Get More Out of Your 401(k)

The more money you manage to save for retirement, the more financial flexibility you'll buy yourself as a senior. Not only that, but you'll need savings to compensate for the fact that while Social Security will pay you something, your monthly benefit may not come close to helping you cover your living expenses in full.
Personal FinanceNews Enterprise

Why is my Social Security benefit reduced?

In planning for retirement one of your first steps is to go to ssa.gov and obtain a copy of your social security statement. This is your personal estimate of benefits due based on your work history and the age you apply for benefits. Much to the surprise of many, once they apply their actual benefit amount is reduced from the amount on their statement. Why? The amount received may differ from the estimates on the statement because of receiving a pension earned through work on which you did not pay Social Security tax. The two main reasons are described below.
Businessmadison

This 1 Move Will Guarantee You Larger Social Security Checks in Retirement

If you're still worried about Social Security disappearing before you get your cut, you can relax -- a little. The program isn't going to end anytime soon, but its rapidly depleting trust funds cast some doubt on its ability to continue paying out benefits at the current rate. That makes it all the more important to try to maximize your benefits.
Income TaxPosted by
Hutch Post

IRS: 1.8M more COVID stimulus payments sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — Last week, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced they have disbursed more than 1.8 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent two weeks of the effort brings...
U.S. PoliticsGreater Milwaukee Today

Feds to pay hundreds per child to American families

WASHINGTON — Americans with children will begin receiving checks from the Internal Revenue Service in a few weeks, but economists worry that the payments could have long-term negative economic consequences. The Internal Revenue Service said the payments, which will be sent out beginning July 15, are estimated to go to...
Personal Financenews8000.com

3 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Social Security Paycheck

You’ll probably rely on Social Security to at least help cover your senior living expenses. To that end, it pays to lock in the highest monthly benefit you can. Here are three easy ways to pull that off. 1. Boost your earnings with a side job. Some people assume that...
EconomyHolland Sentinel

Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

Extra tax refund money for some who lost jobs in 2020 isn't arriving soon enough for some taxpayers. Many taxpayers who filed early could be owed a few thousand dollars now because the tax rules relating to a portion of 2020 jobless benefits changed dramatically when President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law March 11.
Income TaxWDSU

What to do if you're being audited by the IRS

If you received the letter many dread - the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has requested to audit your tax return, there are steps you can take. While the IRS may audit you for many different reasons - no matter what reason the IRS decides to come knocking, one thing is certain – you must be prepared.
Personal FinanceKilgore News Herald

Financial Focus: Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own — there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?
Personal FinanceCNET

Child and dependent care credit 2021: How to claim up to $16,000 in expenses

Important news for parents who work (or who are looking for work): The last stimulus bill allows families to write off a big chunk of expenses related to child or dependent care. That includes if you hire someone to care for your kid or another dependent in your family, whether it be paying for day care or a babysitter -- or even for related transportation.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: What Have I Done To Myself By Filing For My Social Security Benefits Early?

Today's column addresses questions about potential effects of having filed early, making sure your benefits are actually suspended even if a representative mistakenly says you can't suspend them and potentially available benefits on an ex's record. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

SOCIAL SECURITY CORNER: Look in to spouse benefits

By ELIZABETH PIVONKA Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey.  If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record. To qualify for spouse’s benefits, […]
Personal FinanceHerald & Review

3 Easy Ways to Scrounge Up More Retirement Savings

Today, Social Security pays the average senior $1,543 a month. If that doesn't sound like a lot of money, well, it isn't -- not when you consider some of the expenses you might face as a senior, from housing to healthcare to the cost of staying busy in the absence of having a full-time job.
Income TaxCNET

Waiting for an unemployment tax refund from the IRS? Here's what to know

Did you get unemployment checks in 2020 and treat that money as income when you filed your tax return this year? If so, you might be due for a tax break. Based on new rules under the American Rescue Plan, workers can't be taxed on the jobless benefits they received during the pandemic. Since the new regulations were approved after many taxpayers had already filed, they will now be eligible for an IRS tax refund for the first $10,200 (or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly).
Personal FinanceGaffney Ledger

Advancable Child Tax Credit begins July 15

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that the first monthly payment of the expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit (CTC) from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15. Roughly 39 million households — covering 88% of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments […]
Relationship AdvicePosted by
NJ.com

Who gets the child tax credit when parents are divorced?

Q. Two parents divorced in 2020 and share legal custody of a 17-year old child. The mother claimed the child as a dependent on her tax return for 2020 and the father will claim the child as a dependent in 2021. Their 2019 tax refund and coronavirus stimulus payments have been complicated and delayed because their former joint checking account is closed and both parents have moved since the divorce. Will either parent benefit from the new coronavirus relief child tax credit that is supposed be paid in monthly installments starting in July?