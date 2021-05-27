Parents Should Start Planning Now for July 15 Start of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

In planning for retirement one of your first steps is to go to ssa.gov and obtain a copy of your social security statement. This is your personal estimate of benefits due based on your work history and the age you apply for benefits. Much to the surprise of many, once they apply their actual benefit amount is reduced from the amount on their statement. Why? The amount received may differ from the estimates on the statement because of receiving a pension earned through work on which you did not pay Social Security tax. The two main reasons are described below.