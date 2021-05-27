Cancel
Bartlett, TN

Cunningham to be featured at Memphis Airport

By Pamela Mirabella
bartlett-express.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIRPORT MASTERPIECE – A junior at Bartlett High School student will be featured at Memphis International Airport in the near future. Andrew Cunningham earned first place in the photography category for the Memphis International Airport’s “Arts in the Airport” contest recently. His piece, “Stars Over Memphis” will soon be featured inside the airport.

#Arts#Photography#Bartlett High School#Memphis Airport
