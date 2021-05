My spouse, Mark Neville, and I want to offer our sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed their time and expertise to the Kittitas County COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The Incident Management Team & volunteers provided a flawlessly efficient experience when we received both our first and second doses, and every person we interacted with conveyed warmth and professionalism in equal parts. We both felt that these clinics reflected a vision of compassionate community, and we are grateful.