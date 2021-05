Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that Scotland's independence referendum is inevitable and that a vote could come soon. Sturgeon said she wouldn't rule out legislation paving the way for a vote at the beginning of 2022, a move Johnson has called "reckless" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, coming off her fourth consecutive parliamentary win, said that while Scotland's recovery is an immediate priority, a vote to break away from Britain is a matter of "when, not if." Results from Scotland's local elections last Thursday show that the SNP took 64 of 129 seats in the Parliament.