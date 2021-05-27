newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Blinken condemns Hong Kong electoral law changes

By Laura Kelly
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwWDV_0aDeEyj400
© Getty

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday criticized the Chinese government for further restricting democratic freedoms in Hong Kong in response to Beijing’s new measures limiting the territory’s political representation.

“The Chinese government continues to undermine the democratic institutions of Hong Kong, denying Hong Kong residents the rights that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) itself has guaranteed,” the secretary said in a statement.

Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a measure reducing the number of members who can be elected directly by Hong Kong residents — from 35 to 20 — and increasing the number of Beijing-approved candidates, according to The Associated Press.

Forty of the 90 seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be elected by a largely pro-Beijing committee, the AP reported.

Blinken, in his statement, said the changes to Hong Kong’s legislature “severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard.”

The secretary added that the electoral change “defies” Hong Kong’s Basic Law, legislation enacted in 1997 with the British handover of Hong Kong to Beijing that enshrines the “one China, two systems” policy.

The Basic Law guarantees universal suffrage for Hong Kong residents and has provided the territory relatively democratic independence from Beijing for nearly a quarter century.

Blinken called on the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong Authorities to “allow the voices of all Hong Kongers to be heard.”

The secretary also called for authorities to drop charges on individuals charged under the controversial National Security Law, a Beijing-based law that criminalized vague charges of “separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference” but is criticized as suppressing any dissent.

The arrests included at least four pro-democracy legislators. A contingent of their colleagues resigned last year en masse in protest, and Hong Kong's legislative body has since faced little opposition when passing pro-Beijing reforms.

“The United States stands united with our allies and partners in speaking out for the human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed to the people in Hong Kong by the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law,” Blinken said.

The statements from the U.S. are likely to further strain relations between Washington and Beijing, with the Biden administration seeking to prevent China’s ambitions for global dominance.

Beijing routinely rejects any criticism from the international community as interfering in China’s domestic affairs.

The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kongers#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Residents#Foreign Secretary#Chinese Government#Political Representation#International Law#Government Policy#The Associated Press#Ap#British#Sino#State Antony Blinken#Hong Kong Authorities#Beijing#Fundamental Freedoms#Pro Beijing Reforms#Legislation#Prc#Universal Suffrage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
China101.9 KELO-FM

Australian blogger worried political tensions may impact trial in China

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, asked the judge to exclude evidence obtained in interrogations where he says he was tortured, according to a message conveyed to family and friends. In his first comments since Thursday’s court hearing, which...
Advocacykdal610.com

Hong Kong organisers loses appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil

(Reuters) – Organisers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government’s bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 said on Saturday they had lost an appeal to hold this year’s rally. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China...
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

CCP claims credit for modernity, prosperity of Chinese

Beijing [China], May 29 (ANI): Taking credit for delivering the modernity and prosperity which Chinese people have dreamed of for over a century, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is pulling out all the stops to celebrate 100th anniversary of the party. From elementary school essay competitions to patriotic films to...
Politicsdividendwealth.co.uk

China maintains a grip on Hong Kong: Parliament approves a radical change of the electoral system | abroad

Hong Kong’s parliament approved the largest electoral change in a long time, aiming to consolidate China’s power over the capital. Soon, citizens will be allowed to directly vote for only 20 parliamentarians in Hong Kong’s parliamentary elections, compared to 35 in the past. The number of parliamentary seats will be increased from 70 to 90, 40 of which will be filled by a committee that will elect the prime minister. Members of the Electoral Commission are elected on September 19, with parliamentary elections to follow after three months.
Foreign Policyimperialvalleynews.com

Denial of Democracy in Hong Kong

Washington, DC - Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State: "The Chinese government continues to undermine the democratic institutions of Hong Kong, denying Hong Kong residents the rights that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) itself has guaranteed. The Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) passage on May 27 of new measures that alter the composition of the LegCo and Election Commission severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Hong Kong Censors Issue Warning Over Tiananmen Film Screenings

Hong Kong film censors issued a warning to the city’s hospital workers union on Thursday evening over the screening two films related to the 1989 June 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown. “I Have Graduated” is a 1992 documentary about the last batch of university students who experienced the 1989 Beijing protests,...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Japan concerned over Hong Kong new election reforms,

Tokyo [Japan], May 28 (ANI): The Japanese government on Friday said it is increasingly and gravely concerned over Hong Kong after the city's legislature approved an electoral overhaul ordered by China to ensure Beijing's loyalist govern the city. "We are increasingly and gravely concerned about the impact on the freedom...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Hong Kong’s Democratic Rollback Continues

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Hong Kong’s legislature approves an electoral overhaul, Russia stops some European flights from landing on its territory, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in London. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please...
U.K.Birmingham Star

UK's Raab restates concerns over Hong Kong, Xinjiang

London [UK], May 28 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, during his telephonic conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, underlined Britain's deep concern at the situation in Hong Kong and the need for the United Nations to have "unfettered access" to Xinjiang. "Today I spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang...
Politicsnewsnetnebraska.org

Hong Kong agreed to a controversial electoral reform, thanks to which China will control its elections and parliament

Hong Kong agreed to a controversial electoral reform that would fundamentally change its political system, allowing China to control its elections and parliament. It was the new law It has already been approved At the end of March from China, with a massive majority of the members of the Legislative Council, the one-chamber Hong Kong Parliament, from which they emerged last year. Too many opposition members Because of the suppression of the Chinese government. Therefore, almost all parliamentarians are supportive of China, and they voted for the law.
Politicskfgo.com

‘Patriots rule Hong Kong’ as sweeping pro-Beijing electoral rules passed

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s legislature approved the biggest overhaul of its political system in the quarter century since British rule on Thursday, in a decisive step to assert Beijing’s authority over the autonomous city. The changes will reduce the proportion of seats in the legislature that are filled...