newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainview, TX

Carl Hartman to speak at annual Memorial Day event

By Ellysa Harris
Plainview Daily Herald
 3 days ago

The American Legion Unit 260 of Plainview and the City of Plainview will host a Memorial Day program at the gazebo at the cemetery on Joliet Street on Monday. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. The program will honor all deceased veterans.

www.myplainview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Plainview, TX
Government
City
Plainview, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#The American Legion#The Gazebo#Joliet Street#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Covenant hosting Celebration of Life on Thursday

Covenant Health Plainview will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. The event, which will be held at the hospital, is intended to remember the lives of those who have passed and the bravery of hospital and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s something really...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Photo Gallery: 2021 PCA Graduation

Eight students graduated from Plainview Christian Academy during a ceremony on Saturday at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Rep. Jodey Arrington delivered the keynote address.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Vitalant to host blood drive at Unger Memorial Library this month

Vitalant will host a blood drive at Unger Memorial Library at the end of the month. The drive will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. on May 24 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25 on the first floor of the library at 825 N. Austin St. Face masks will be required and temperatures will be taken upon arrival.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Plainview to host Scout School May 28

Plainview will be hosting the 2021 Scout School on May 28 at the Ollie Liner Center. Scout School is put on by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and sponsored by the Texas Pest Management Association, the United State Department of Agriculture and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

BBQ bash honors memory of generous Marley

The line itself was made famous from the hit television show “Breaking Bad,” but Mark Marley lived by that code throughout his 51 years of life. “My dad just had this mentality that if he was going to do something, he was going to do it right and he was going to do it big,” said Dallas Marley, 30.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Rotarians learn about CRMWA

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting Tuesday. The speaker for the day was Tammy Hamby of the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA). Hamby presented a program on the efforts by the organization to provide water to its 11 member cities, one of which is Plainview. She explained that Lake Meredith, north of Amarillo, was created specifically as a municipal water source. In that role, it has supplied nearly 1 trillion gallons of water which otherwise would have been pumped from the Ogallala aquifer, which is non-renewable. In addition to providing water from the lake, she continued, CRMWA also has become one of the largest holders of groundwater rights in the nation. Those were purchased originally to provide water to mix with the lake water in order to stabilize it. However, because of an extended drought in the region in 2013 CRMWA was able to transition from lake water to 100 percent groundwater until the lake recovered.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

PHS scholarship winners visit Lions Club

Plainview High Principal and fellow Lion Brandt Reagan brought our three guest speakers to Wednesday’s meeting of the Plainview Lions Club – this year’s Lavern Roach Award winner Tyler Rodriguez, Nelda Laney Award winner Jade Cardiel and Tut Tawwater Scholarship recipient Isaiah Garcia. All three PHS seniors will graduate May...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Chamber recognizes Plainview's Man, Woman of the Year

It’s been said countless times that the year 2020 was extraordinary. COVID-19 imposed challenges and necessary changes to every aspect of life and every industry. For several months, information moved rather fluidly between the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) before moving down to the state and local levels.
Hale County, TXPlainview Daily Herald

This and That - May 12

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department will now host Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. The Health Department is located at 111 E. 10th Street. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling (806)291-1201 or by visiting www.plainviewtx.org. Clinics will continue as vaccinations are available. Anyone 18 years or older is eligible to receive this two-vaccine series in Texas. Call the Health Department for additional information, (806)293-1359.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Rotary Club, members receive accolades

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting Tuesday and welcomed the students who will participate in the 2021 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp. They are Plainview Christian Academy students Brianna Haines, Slade Searsy, Brooklyn King and Kateley Morton, and Plainview High School students Jovany (Joe) Dominguez and Shirin Harleston. The camp is scheduled for June 7-11 at the Plains Baptist Camp and Retreat Center.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Church Briefs - May 7

First Methodist Church members will host a farewell lunch for Mike and Sandy Schafer on June 6 at Crawford Hall. The meal is set for 12:15 p.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP to Jane at (806)774-5510 or to jane@fumcplv.org. Donations in honor of the Schafers can be made by calling the church office by May 31.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Plainview Fire Department recognizes its own with special promotion ceremony

The Plainview Fire Department recognized its own during a special Promotional Recognition Pinning Ceremony over the weekend. Fire trucks were spotted parked along downtown streets as the department employees gathered inside The Fair Theatre Saturday afternoon with their families to mark a tradition of a right-of-passage for members of the Plainview Fire Department.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Plainview Fire Department recognizes friends, civilian hero

On Dec. 17, 2019, members of the Plainview Fire Department responded to a rollover out in Hale County. A vehicle had rolled over and came to rest on top of the man ejected from it during the incident reported around 10 a.m. that day. Donnie Ebeling helped the Fire/EMS team...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

2nd Saturday to be 'Pop Up' Party

Plainview Downtown will host its monthly 2nd Saturday event this weekend. The day’s theme is “Pop Up” Party. A few non-Plainview businesses will host pop up shops downtown. Businesses to be present include Grinnery Photo Booth, Frios Gourmet Pops, Stock Style Shop and Kerri’s Fresh Flowers. Downtown shops typically open...