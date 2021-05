Portland Public School board member says her name was used by Herman Greene without permission.A candidate for the Portland Public School board race is coming under fire for listing an endorsement on his website he did not receive. Herman Greene, running for a school board seat in Zone 4 representing North Portland, lists Michelle DePass, a current PPS board member, under a list of "Community Leaders" who are supporting Greene's candidacy. While her title as a board member wasn't included, DePass confirmed Monday that her name was listed on Greene's campaign website without her permission. A screenshot of...