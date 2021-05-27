newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, PA

PIAA track & field preview: Salisbury’s Hunter Bleam, Northampton’s Shaun Apsley made most of second chances

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsijZ_0aDeEiqg00
Easton's Syncere Johnson won a District 11 Class 3A gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Hunter Bleam felt out of place every time this spring as he walked to the circle to compete in the shot put and discus.

The Salisbury junior’s reasoning was right in front of him.

“It was intimidating being one of the taller, skinnier kids,” Bleam said. “But I was confident I could compete with them.”

It was Bleam’s choice to try the two throwing events. He could have rested and waited until a nagging hamstring injury healed — then he could return to his regular high jump event.

But that is not the Falcon’s personality.

“I’m wired that I always have to be doing something,” Bleam said. “I did four events every meet this year. That helped my mind get around different injuries. I was able to compensate by doing other events that didn’t hurt my body.”

Bleam finished second in the shot put and ninth in the discus at last week’s District 11 Class 2A Track & Field Championships. That’s impressive for a first-year competitor.

More impressive is that he won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 3 inches after little practice all spring because of the injury. He had not cleared that height since April 6, Salisbury’s second Colonial League meet.

Bleam is among a group of District 11 boys and girls qualifiers competing Friday in the PIAA Class 2A Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. The 3A boys and girls compete Saturday.

Bleam’s ability to adapt has become a habit for him. He and every other spring sports athlete lost 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year before, the Salisbury freshman was doing well in the javelin, but, you guessed it, another injury during football season created another detour.

For Bleam, however, it was a series of challenges and opportunities, not excuses.

“I was really good at [the javelin],” he said, “but I tore my rotator cuff. So, I had to pick up the shot and discus.

“It worked out.”

Bleam threw the shot put 46-6.75 on his final throw at last week’s district event. It put him in first place until Pen Argyl’s Zach Morro threw a personal-best 46-10.75 to win and claim the district’s only state berth.

But Bleam is happy to be going to Shippensburg to compete in his best event, the high jump. He said his hamstring has felt better as the weather has warmed in recent weeks — though the forecast for Friday for cold, raw conditions.

Optimism reigns, though, in everything Bleam does.

“[The hamstring injury] is always in the back of my mind,” he said. “But I’ve been working with good trainers and I’m taking care of it the best I can.

“I hope it works out for states.”

Northampton hurdler Shaun Apsley is another glass half full competitor. The junior is headed to states after winning the district’s 300 hurdles.

That is quite an accomplishment for Apsley considering his first attempt at the hurdles failed in practice two years ago.

“My freshman year I tried it but couldn’t get the steps down for the 110s,” Apsley said, “so I just stopped.”

Apsley was a jumper and 400 runner last spring, but then was approached by his coaches. They wanted him to give the hurdles another shot because Northampton needed someone in those events.

He tried it again. He figured out the steps. He’s now an EPC and District 11 3A champion and competing Saturday on the state stage.

“The night after leagues,” he said, “all I thought about was districts. This is my first year hurdling and now I’ve got my first district medal.

“If it wasn’t for my coaches and my buddy Nico [Quinones], I wouldn’t be here. I would not have jumped over a hurdle.”

http://join.morningcall.com .

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
1K+
Followers
668
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Pen Argyl, PA
Northampton, PA
Sports
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Northampton, PA
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Piaa#Track Events#Shot Put#Final Season#Out For Season#Junior Football#Football Season#League Football#Piaa Track#Falcon#Colonial League#Shippensburg University#110s#Epc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Everything Bleam#Hamstring Injury#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Sports
Related
Nazareth, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

PIAA Track & Field: Nazareth’s Collin Burkhart is golden; two-time medal winner Jordan Wicker is tired

Collin Burkhart was all smiles on a cold, windy, damp Saturday afternoon at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. A gold medal in the Class 3A boys javelin at the PIAA Track & Field Championships was a big part of the Nazareth senior’s joy, but he also appreciated those who made the journey — and the result — possible. “It’s a big honor and I worked really hard for this,” he said. “My ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Former Parkland basketball star Sam Iorio hopes he’s finally found the right college home

Even though it has been nearly four years since he graduated, Sam Iorio still knows his way around Parkland High School — particularly the gym. He knows where to find the wall plaque listing all of the 1,000-point scorers. He can also locate the championship banners recognizing the 2015 boys volleyball state championship he was a part of and the 2004 basketball team’s state title run. He ...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Saturday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Sunday’s Schedule

Here are Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Sunday’s schedule. SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE SUMMER BASEBALL Blue Mountain League Roseto Bandits at Berlinsville Braves, 1 Keystone Precision Orioles at Project Printed Limeport Bulls, 1:30 Limeport Dodgers at Northern Yankees, 1:30 SATURDAY’S RESULTS H.S. TRACK AND FIELD PIAA 3A Girls Results 100 Dash - 1. Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 11.93; 2. ...
Limeport, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Blue Mountain League’s 75th season starts Tuesday

Like so many annual traditions canceled by COVID-19, the Blue Mountain League was kept off the field by the coronavirus in 2020. The amateur baseball league has been part of the spring and summer sports calendar in the Lehigh Valley since 1946 when Bangor, East Bangor, Easton, Johnsonville, Martins Creek, Pen Argyl, Portland, Roseto, Stockertown, Tatamy, West Bangor and Wind Gap were the 12 ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball: All-Star teams are announced; Parkland’s Blake Barthol and Liberty’s Brayden D’Amico among MVPs

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball season reaches its climax this week with semifinal tournament games on Tuesday at Parkland and Liberty and the title game Wednesday at Nazareth. While Liberty has been the dominant team most of the season, quality players have come from across the league. They are saluted on the EPC’s all-star teams, which are again divided into the Lehigh, ...
Easton, PATimes News

Pleasant Vy. advances to semifinals

Pleasant Valley’s baseball team thrives on competition, and know they’ll get plenty in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament. The Bears aced their first test Saturday, knocking off Easton 9-3 to advance to the semifinals. Starting pitcher Brandon Ratti struck out 11 and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning...
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Parkland sweeps Northampton, advances to EPC volleyball final

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland swept Northampton 3-0 in an EPC boys' volleyball semifinal on Friday night at Parkland High School. With the win the Trojans advance to the conference final to face rival Emmaus. The Green Hornets clinched a spot in the championship tilt with a comeback win over Whitehall....
Emmaus, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

EPC baseball: Emmaus holds off Becahi in quarterfinal thriller

Emmaus senior Braden Waller was supposed to be one of the best pitchers in Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball spring. As a sophomore in 2019, Waller had 82 strikeouts in 55 innings and tossed a no-hitter against Easton in the District 11 6A semis. He also was instrumental in the Green Hornets winning last summer’s St. Luke’s High School Tournament. But Waller hasn’t pitched at all for ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference softball all-star teams announced

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference softball season is down to its final four. On Monday night at Patriots Park, Whitehall plays Northampton and Freedom plays Parkland in semifinal games. It is not a surprise that those four teams who have been dominant all spring registered the most members of the EPC all-star team that was voted on by coaches and released Saturday morning. Parkland senior ...
Northampton, PAWFMZ-TV Online

ACCHS, Easton capture EPC lacrosse titles

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Central Catholic and Easton won the EPC boys' and girl's 2021 lacrosse championships, respectively, on Thursday night at Northampton High School. Both teams defeated Emmaus in the finals with the Vikings taking down the Green Hornets 12-4 and the Red Rovers posting a 10-5 win over Emmaus.
Easton, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Undefeated Easton aims for EPC title

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton girls' lacrosse team hasn't lost yet this season and the Rovers are looking to ensure the first setback doesn't come in the EPC title game. Easton faces Emmaus for the conference title on Thursday evening at Northampton. The Rovers are led by EPC MVP Lindsay...
Lehigh County, PAAllentown Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Flashback May 14: In 1991, Billy McCaffrey announces he’s going to Vanderbilt

A look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 14. 2006: Joe Matteo twirled a five-hit shutout to lead Lehigh to a 5-0 win over Bucknell, giving the Mountain Hawks their first-ever Patriot League baseball title and first-ever NCAA tournament berth. Central Catholic’s Nick Bet gave Matteo all the runs he would need with a two-run first-inning single, and Liberty grad Matt McBride added two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a run.
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Northampton’s Cliff Bastow, twice was cut from baseball, nearly quit pole vaulting. Now he’s an EPC champion

Cliff Bastow was about to walk away after reaching his maximum level of athletic disappointment. Bastow was cut from the Northampton baseball team as a freshman and sophomore, then turned to track & field. The pole vaulter was demoralized after failing to clear the opening height in his first five meets two years ago as a sophomore. The Konkrete Kids coaching staff then entered him in a JV ...