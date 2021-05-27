PIAA track & field preview: Salisbury’s Hunter Bleam, Northampton’s Shaun Apsley made most of second chances

Hunter Bleam felt out of place every time this spring as he walked to the circle to compete in the shot put and discus.

The Salisbury junior’s reasoning was right in front of him.

“It was intimidating being one of the taller, skinnier kids,” Bleam said. “But I was confident I could compete with them.”

It was Bleam’s choice to try the two throwing events. He could have rested and waited until a nagging hamstring injury healed — then he could return to his regular high jump event.

But that is not the Falcon’s personality.

“I’m wired that I always have to be doing something,” Bleam said. “I did four events every meet this year. That helped my mind get around different injuries. I was able to compensate by doing other events that didn’t hurt my body.”

Bleam finished second in the shot put and ninth in the discus at last week’s District 11 Class 2A Track & Field Championships. That’s impressive for a first-year competitor.

More impressive is that he won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 3 inches after little practice all spring because of the injury. He had not cleared that height since April 6, Salisbury’s second Colonial League meet.

Bleam is among a group of District 11 boys and girls qualifiers competing Friday in the PIAA Class 2A Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. The 3A boys and girls compete Saturday.

Bleam’s ability to adapt has become a habit for him. He and every other spring sports athlete lost 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year before, the Salisbury freshman was doing well in the javelin, but, you guessed it, another injury during football season created another detour.

For Bleam, however, it was a series of challenges and opportunities, not excuses.

“I was really good at [the javelin],” he said, “but I tore my rotator cuff. So, I had to pick up the shot and discus.

“It worked out.”

Bleam threw the shot put 46-6.75 on his final throw at last week’s district event. It put him in first place until Pen Argyl’s Zach Morro threw a personal-best 46-10.75 to win and claim the district’s only state berth.

But Bleam is happy to be going to Shippensburg to compete in his best event, the high jump. He said his hamstring has felt better as the weather has warmed in recent weeks — though the forecast for Friday for cold, raw conditions.

Optimism reigns, though, in everything Bleam does.

“[The hamstring injury] is always in the back of my mind,” he said. “But I’ve been working with good trainers and I’m taking care of it the best I can.

“I hope it works out for states.”

Northampton hurdler Shaun Apsley is another glass half full competitor. The junior is headed to states after winning the district’s 300 hurdles.

That is quite an accomplishment for Apsley considering his first attempt at the hurdles failed in practice two years ago.

“My freshman year I tried it but couldn’t get the steps down for the 110s,” Apsley said, “so I just stopped.”

Apsley was a jumper and 400 runner last spring, but then was approached by his coaches. They wanted him to give the hurdles another shot because Northampton needed someone in those events.

He tried it again. He figured out the steps. He’s now an EPC and District 11 3A champion and competing Saturday on the state stage.

“The night after leagues,” he said, “all I thought about was districts. This is my first year hurdling and now I’ve got my first district medal.

“If it wasn’t for my coaches and my buddy Nico [Quinones], I wouldn’t be here. I would not have jumped over a hurdle.”

