When it comes to accessibility and assistive technologies, most people rightfully think of Big Tech companies like Apple, Amazon, and others. In fact, most of them are spotlighted in this very column week after week. That’s a perfectly logical (and correct) assumption, considering all are the ones who literally make such solutions. Yet accessibility is not solely the domain of the Goliaths or even the tech industry—accessibility is a dynamic, wide-ranging concept that manifests itself in myriad ways of everyday life. Disabled parking spaces and wheelchair ramps, both real-world accommodations, are two examples of accessibility regulated by the Americans with Disabilities Act. It’s just that most the people who truly understand accessibility is not purely technical are the ones most acutely aware: people with disabilities.