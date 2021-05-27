newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

‘Far More Culpable’: Trump Attorney Grasping at Straws In Attempt to Dismiss Lawsuit Alleging Former President Incited Jan. 6 Riots By Deflecting to Maxine Waters

By Niara Savage
Atlanta Blackstar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney for former president Donald Trump claimed in a 49-page memo on Tuesday, May 25, that Congresswoman Maxine Waters previously has made more harmful comments — in an attempt to dismiss a lawsuit that claims the 45th president and others are responsible for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

atlantablackstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Straws#Federal Court#Court Action#State Court#Political Violence#Far More Culpable#Capitol#The U S District Court#Cabinet#Senate#Mr Trump#Plaintiff#Political Speech#Justice#Congressional Action#Immediate Action#Rioters#Policies#Rep Eric Swalwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Sidney Powell says Trump 'can simply be reinstated'

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory claims about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday former President Donald Trump could "simply be reinstated" as president and fill the rest of President Joe Biden's term. Powell's remarks were made at a right-wing conference...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Why Trump's claims of presidential immunity in Capitol riot lawsuits cannot be allowed to stand

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are fond of claiming in court that the presidency afforded him complete immunity in judicial proceedings: They first claimed that immunity in state courts a mere six months into his term of office, in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos (the courts sided with her); they claimed it in challenging the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena involving the Trump Organization’s taxes (in which the Supreme Court ruled against Trump); and they claimed that Trump should be dismissed as a defendant in a New York federal defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll (which a judge denied).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Tells Fans to Carry Out ‘Armed Rebellion’ Against Government if Neccessary

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared next to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at a Georgia rally Thursday night, giving MAGA fans the chance to see two of most crazed lawmakers in the land at one terrible event. They lived up to their billing, with Greene putting on a mocking Mexican accent, and Gaetz—having learned precisely zero lessons from the Capitol riot—spouting off about “armed rebellion.” After whining about conservatives being “canceled,” or, in other words, being removed from social media for inciting hate and violence, the congressman moved on to talk about the Second Amendment. “It’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports,” he said. “The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tweeted a clip of the speech and said: “This is not speech protected by the First Amendment. This is beyond yelling fire in a theater.”
POTUSWashington Post

Trump, Giuliani, Oath Keepers ask judge to dismiss Capitol riot lawsuit

Lawyers for the Oath Keepers urged a federal judge Wednesday to toss out a lawsuit accusing the group, former president Donald Trump, lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and another far-right organization of inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, calling its actions a form of peaceful political protest protected by the First Amendment.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former advisor to Melania Trump who is now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump signals he's ready to get back in the game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Congressman Mo Brooks Keeps Dodging Capitol Riot Lawsuit, Attorney Says

If you see Rep. Mo Brooks hiding in a bush or a broom closet, maybe this could help explain why. According to a lawyer for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the Alabama Republican keeps dodging efforts to serve him with a lawsuit that accuses him of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. PunchBowl reports that Swalwell’s legal team has successfully managed to serve the complaint to its three other defendants—Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani—but Brooks has avoided all attempts so far. PunchBowl reports that Swalwell’s team even hired private investigators to help track down Brooks and serve him the legal papers, but he evaded those efforts too. The congressman appeared at the pro-Trump rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection and ordered the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass!” Swalwell’s lawyer, Philip Andonian, accused Brooks of making a “political stunt” out the “formality” of being served. The congressman didn’t comment on the PunchBowl report.