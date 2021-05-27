newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines

By Rachel Frazin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aNJS_0aDeDsSv00
© Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday that it will revise a Trump-era rule that set limits on state and tribal authority to block projects that could impact their waters, such as pipelines.

Under the Clean Water Act, projects that run through waterways — which can include pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure — are essentially subject to state veto.

This power had come under criticism from Republicans, who argued that it could be used to stall important infrastructure, though its proponents say states need to be able to stop risky projects.

The Trump rule in question sought to limit the scope of state-required approvals to only those that will impact water quality. It excluded other considerations such as air quality or “energy policy.”

The rule also made it so that approvals for projects could take less time by making it easier for the federal government to determine a state waived its approval by not acting in time.

In a statement announcing its new revision, the Biden EPA argued that the Trump-era rule “erodes state and Tribal authority.”

“We have serious water challenges to address as a nation and as EPA Administrator, I will not hesitate to correct decisions that weakened the authority of states and Tribes to protect their waters,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in the statement.

In order to undo the Trump rule, the EPA will have to put forward a new one in its place. As part of that process, during which the Trump rule will remain active, the agency is planning to hold listening sessions with stakeholders next month.

When it put the rule forward, the Trump administration argued that it would accelerate infrastructure construction and prevent “abuses” of authority.

“Today, we are following through on President Trump ’s Executive Order to curb abuses of the Clean Water Act that have held our nation’s energy infrastructure projects hostage, and to put in place clear guidelines that finally give these projects a path forward,” then-EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement last year.

That issuance followed instances where Democratic-led states blocked infrastructure proposals. New York had decided not to allow certification of a 124-mile natural gas pipeline, and Washington state blocked a shipping port for coal.

Prior to the Trump rule, the regulation governing the issue was from 1971.

Mark Ryan, a lawyer who specializes in the Clean Water Act and worked at the EPA for more than 20 years, said that going forward, the Biden administration will need to balance the needs of states and tribes with the needs of companies who receive permits as it puts forth its own regulation.

"It's tilted very heavily toward the permittees now under the Trump rule, I think they need to tilt it back toward the middle," Ryan told The Hill.

—Updated at 4:56 p.m.

The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Clean Water#Gas Pipeline#Government Authority#Environmental Policy#Government Policy#Republicans#Tribes#Democratic#Biden Epa#Epa Administrator#State Veto#Energy Policy#Limits#Infrastructure Proposals#Permits#Coal#Waterways#Stakeholders#Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
POTUSNBC News

EPA restoring state and tribal power to protect waterways

WASHINGTON — In the latest reversal of a Trump-era policy, the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. A provision of the Clean Water Act...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule to undo the Trump administration's "secret science" regulation, which restricted the agency's ability to consider certain studies. The agency’s action formally implements a court decision from February that threw out the rule on the grounds that a prior ruling had eliminated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Paul Ryan To Call Out Party For Its Loyalty To Trump: GOP Should Not Depend ‘On The Populist Appeal Of One Personality’

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will call on his party to stay true to its principles and not blindly follow the leadership of one man, former President Donald Trump, during a speech Thursday night, joining a small chorus of prominent Republicans to urge a reckoning within the party, months after Trump left the White House.
Presidential ElectionThe Hill

Environmentalists outraged as Biden officials back massive Trump drilling project

The Biden administration defended a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development project in Alaska. Environmental groups slammed the decision, saying it is contradictory to Biden’s pledge to rein in climate change and drilling. “It’s incredibly disappointing to see the Biden administration defending this environmentally disastrous project,” Kristen Monsell, an attorney at the...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Biden administration to require pipeline companies to report cyberattacks

The Biden administration will require the nation’s pipeline companies to report to the government any time they are hit with a significant cyberattack, and to create 24-hour emergency centers for such episodes, Alejandros N. Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, said Thursday morning. The move is the first of several,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In victory for Trump, Republicans block probe of U.S. Capitol riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday derailed a bipartisan inquiry into the deadly assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, despite a torrent of criticism the lawmakers were playing down the violence. Democrats and some moderate Republicans had called for a commission to probe the events...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Climate advocates win seats on Exxon's board | EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule | Environmental issues at center of New Mexico special election

IT’S WEDNESDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack. Signup for our newsletter and others HERE. Today we’re...
POTUSThe Guardian

Biden officials condemned for backing Trump-era Alaska drilling project

Joe Biden’s administration is facing an onslaught of criticism from environmentalists after opting to defend the approval of a massive oil and gas drilling project in the frigid northern reaches of Alaska. In a briefing filed in federal court on Wednesday, the US Department of Justice said the Trump-era decision...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP doubts grand jury charges would weaken Trump

Senate Republicans see a special grand jury investigation into President Trump 's business practices by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. as more evidence that Democrats want to keep Trump in the spotlight to drag them down in the midterm election. Republicans think the investigation will only further deepen partisan...
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Biden doubling FEMA funds for extreme weather preparations | Supreme Court backs Guam's bid to get payments from US for hazardous dumping| Interior Department says it has returned to Obama-era enforcement of offshore drilling waiver rule

CASE OF THE MONDAYS. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack. Signup for our newsletter and others HERE. Today...
Congress & CourtsWilliston Daily Herald

North Dakota reacts to pipeline ruling

North Dakotas Congressional delegation unanimously praised the decision of a federal judge to deny a request from the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes to shut down North Dakota’s largest pipeline because it now lacks the proper federal authorization to cross under Lake Oahe. “This ruling is welcome news for...
Presidential ElectionHerald & Review

LETTER: Revise rules for election voting

Is Cheney or Trump correct? Was the 2020 election “stolen” from Trump? Most of us don’t know but wonder. Let’s look at what we do know. 1) The 2020 election was the most unusual one in generations. Many voting procedures were changed within months of election day due to the COVID19 pandemic.
Agriculturewnax.com

Farm Group To Weigh In With EPA On Clean Water Rule Rewrite

The Environmental Protection Agency will be gathering public information this summer and falls as they work to rewrite Clean Water rules. The Agency is not in favor of returning to the 2015 WOTUS rule but wants changes made to the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal says the NWPR had good protections for agriculture they want to see kept in effect.