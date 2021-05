The Blue Jays have long been the up-and-coming squad in the AL East, and they are right on the Red Sox tails this year having success both on the mound and at the plate. Up. The Blue Jays were kind of skidding along early in the year, not really falling out of it but also not exactly surging. Of late, they’ve been playing much better and putting themselves near the forefront of the conversation in the AL. They are coming off a series win against the Phillies, which came right after a sweep of the Braves.