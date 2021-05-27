newsbreak-logo
Yankees' Nick Nelson: Serving as 27th man

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nelson will be recalled by the Yankees to serve as the 27th man in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Nelson was cast off the major-league roster in late April after he posted a 9.72 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 8.1 innings across six appearances (one start) early in the season. He'll be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's nightcap but will likely return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the game.

