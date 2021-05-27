Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Officially called up

I got on the Alek Manoah hype train at the first stop, when he was the second pitcher taken at 11th overall in the 2019 Amateur Draft. It wasn’t any of his immense on-field attributes that pulled me in, however, but his larger-than-life personality and big heart. When Alex Anthopoulos signed Jose Bautista to a team-friendly, five-year, sixty-five-million dollar contract in 2011, he said he wasn’t making a bet on the player, but on the person. For some reason that’s always stuck with me.