MLB

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Officially called up

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Manoah's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Thursday. Manoah's major-league debut was pushed back a day after Wednesday's game was postponed, but he'll start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Manoah made three starts for Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season and posted a 0.50 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in 18 innings. He could have the chance to earn the fifth spot in the rotation after Anthony Kay was recently sent to the minors.

