Yankees call up tantalizing prospect Estevan Florial with injuries mounting

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day when the Yankees finally acknowledged that one center fielder’s season is over, they called up another with tantalizing tools. In need of reinforcements with injuries mounting — including Aaron Hicks, who is all but done for the year after undergoing wrist surgery Wednesday — the Yankees called up Estevan Florial on Thursday ahead of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Florial started in center field, batting eighth in Game 2.

nypost.com
