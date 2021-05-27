Yankees call up tantalizing prospect Estevan Florial with injuries mounting
On a day when the Yankees finally acknowledged that one center fielder’s season is over, they called up another with tantalizing tools. In need of reinforcements with injuries mounting — including Aaron Hicks, who is all but done for the year after undergoing wrist surgery Wednesday — the Yankees called up Estevan Florial on Thursday ahead of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Florial started in center field, batting eighth in Game 2.nypost.com