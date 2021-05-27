Yankees call up tantalizing prospect Estevan Florial with injuries mounting

Content Plan: Before I get started with actual content, I wanted to kind of lay out a very, very generic outline for my coverage game plan for the time being. The 2021 minor league season has brought a unique schedule alignment that we haven’t seen before. All teams play six-game series against a given opponent from Tuesday-Sunday, with Monday serving as a universal day off. With that in mind, moving forward for the rest of the season, I am going to do a notebook each Thursday night or pre-game Friday evening at the midpoint of each series and then follow that with a full series wrap-up on that Sunday, or the off-day on Monday.