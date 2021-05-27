Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Sangamon, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; Macon; Sangamon; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Logan County in central Illinois Christian County in central Illinois Northeastern Sangamon County in central Illinois Northwestern Shelby County in central Illinois Southwestern De Witt County in central Illinois Macon County in central Illinois * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cornland to near Edinburg to near Nokomis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mount Auburn around 110 PM CDT. Mount Pulaski and Stonington around 115 PM CDT. Blue Mound, Latham and Chestnut around 120 PM CDT. Pana and Moweaqua around 125 PM CDT. Warrensburg, Macon and Kenney around 130 PM CDT. Mount Zion and Tower Hill around 135 PM CDT. Forsyth, Maroa and Long Creek around 140 PM CDT. Shelbyville, Oreana and Westervelt around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Boody, Willeys, Weldon Springs State Park, Sharpsburg, Rowell, Elwin, Decatur Airport, Roby, Hervey City and Vanderville. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 113 and 146. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH