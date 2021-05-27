Flash Flood Warning issued for Camden, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Camden; Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Camden County in central Missouri Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Polk County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 PM CDT Thursday. * At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar, Marshfield and Battlefield. This includes the following low water crossings Route C north of Buffalo at Lindley Creek, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Highway 215 just east of Pleasant Hope, Route H just north of Pleasant Hope and Route AA at The Pomme de Terre east of Bolivar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED