newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Camden, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Camden; Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Camden County in central Missouri Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Polk County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 PM CDT Thursday. * At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar, Marshfield and Battlefield. This includes the following low water crossings Route C north of Buffalo at Lindley Creek, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Highway 215 just east of Pleasant Hope, Route H just north of Pleasant Hope and Route AA at The Pomme de Terre east of Bolivar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MO
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Polk, MO
City
Nixa, MO
City
Springfield, MO
County
Camden County, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
County
Christian County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Dallas County, MO
City
Camden, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
City
Laclede, MO
County
Webster County, MO
City
Bolivar, MO
County
Greene County, MO
City
Fair Grove, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Christian#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Flash Flooding#Battlefield#Route H#The Pomme De Terre#National Weather Service#Southern Camden County#Lindley Creek#Route Cc West#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Pomme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Greene County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 846 PM CDT, the James River Gauge in south Springfield indicated that the river is still above minor flood stage. Minor flooding is expected primarily along the main stem of the James River and primary upstream tributaries between south Springfield and Boaz through the remainder of the evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Springfield, Republic, Battlefield, Galloway, Turners and Boaz. This includes the following low water crossings Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield and Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Greene, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 01:58:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Christian The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Webster County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Greene County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Webster County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 321 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willard, or near Springfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield... Republic Marshfield... Battlefield Willard... Rogersville Strafford... Seymour Fair Grove... Fordland Niangua... Brookline Diggins... Elkland Sacville... Glidewell Ebenezer... Bassville Turners... Northview This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 68 and 108. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 951 AM CDT, Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated that 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia. This advisory will replace the previously issued Flood Advisories for the area.
Barton County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Polk, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Polk County in southwestern Missouri South Central St. Clair County in west central Missouri Eastern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT Sunday. * At 423 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Stone; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS NORTHERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE AND GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an areas of showers and embedded thunderstorms near Willard, or near Republic, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield... Nixa Ozark... Republic Marshfield... Battlefield Willard... Rogersville Strafford... Clever Seymour... Sparta Crane... Fair Grove Billings... Highlandville Fremont Hills... Fordland Niangua... Brookline This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 59 and 108.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Howell; Ozark; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OZARK...DOUGLAS SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHEASTERN TANEY AND NORTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sparta, or 10 miles southeast of Ozark, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Lake Taneycomo Ava... Forsyth Willow Springs... Merriam Woods Sparta... Kissee Mills Rockaway Beach... Pomona Taneyville... Wasola Oldfield... Brixey Brushyknob... Elkhead Thornfield... Rome Vanzant... Squires
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Greene, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Greene; Lawrence; Stone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE...NORTHEASTERN BARRY...EASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 341 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marionville, or near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Republic... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Clever... Crane Billings... Miller Verona... Brookline Hurley... Halltown Chesapeake... Wheelerville Bois D`arc... Jenkins Ponce de Leon... Boaz Madry... Elsey This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 44 and 69. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Greene County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND EASTERN DADE COUNTIES At 402 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walnut Grove, or 14 miles southwest of Bolivar, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Ash Grove... Greenfield Walnut Grove... Pleasant Hope Morrisville... Everton Dadeville... Halfway Aldrich... Sacville Brighton... Eudora Neola... Goodson Bona HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND NORTHERN TANEY COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Taneyville, or 14 miles southwest of Ava, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Taneycomo... Forsyth Merriam Woods... Sparta Highlandville... Rockaway Beach Taneyville... Spokane Oldfield... Brownbranch Elkhead... Chestnutridge Bruner... Keltner Christian Center... Garrison Chadwick... Bradleyville Goodhope... Walnut Shade HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry, Christian, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Stone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE...NORTHEASTERN BARRY...EASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 341 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marionville, or near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Republic... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Clever... Crane Billings... Miller Verona... Brookline Hurley... Halltown Chesapeake... Wheelerville Bois D`arc... Jenkins Ponce de Leon... Boaz Madry... Elsey This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 44 and 69. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Webster County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webster; Wright SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND WRIGHT COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM CDT At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Diggins, or 14 miles south of Marshfield, moving east at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mountain Grove... Seymour Mansfield... Fordland Dawson... Norwood Hartville... Duncan Diggins... Graff Dogwood... Odin
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Hickory, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar; Hickory; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKORY...CENTRAL CEDAR AND NORTHERN POLK COUNTIES UNTIL 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stockton, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pomme de Terre Lake... Pomme De Terre State Park Stockton Lake... Stockton Pittsburg... Humansville Polk... Flemington Caplinger Mills... Wagoner Elkton... Arnica Filley... Goodson Dunnegan... Nemo
Buffalo, MObuffaloreflex.com

Boy drowns in pond southeast of Buffalo

A 2-year-old boy of Phillipsburg drowned Thursday, May 6, in a pond southeast of Buffalo, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The boy, whose name was not released, went missing at 8:30 p.m. May 6, and a nearby pond was searched before the boy’s body was recovered. The private pond was at 15 Blue Springs Circle, Elkland.
Greene County, MOKYTV

Why homeowners describe storm damage Sunday as a 'miracle'

Help Wanted: West Plains career center assisting workers to find higher-paying jobs. The South Central Career Center in West Plains is working to help many in the area find jobs paying more. Greene County Highway Department faces labor shortage: how it plans to manage summer maintenance. Updated: 9 minutes ago.