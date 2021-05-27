Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maries, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maries; Phelps The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Maries County in central Missouri Northern Phelps County in east central Missouri * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 107 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belle to Rolla, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rolla... St. James Belle... Doolittle Newburg... Northwye Vichy... Rosati This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 175 and 179, and between mile markers 184 and 200. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH