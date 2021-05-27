Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES At 104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Afton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fairland... Afton Wyandotte... Narcissa Ottawa... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 294 and 305. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov