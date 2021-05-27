newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES At 104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Afton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fairland... Afton Wyandotte... Narcissa Ottawa... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 294 and 305. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairland, OK
State
Delaware State
City
Wyandotte, OK
City
Delaware, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Ottawa County, OK
County
Delaware County, OK
City
Afton, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch#Southern Ottawa Counties#Northwestern Delaware#Severe Certainty#Northeastern Oklahoma#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Immediate Severity#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Radar#Mile Markers#Roofs#Vehicles#Trees#Siding#Ottawa#Narcissa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Grove Fairland... Afton Bernice... Ketchum Wyandotte... Honey Creek State Park Bernice State Park... Cleora Narcissa... Dodge Cayuga... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 305.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Illinois River at Chewey. * Until late Thursday night. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.8 feet. * Action stage is 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall to below action stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Watts. * From this evening to Wednesday morning. * At 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to near Fidler`s Bend. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating.