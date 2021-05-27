newsbreak-logo
NFL

Eagles add former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell to front office

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive.

Caldwell spent the past eight years in Jacksonville, which had one winning season in that span. In his new role with the Eagles, Caldwell will contribute to evaluating the team while also assisting with both the pro scouting and college scouting process.

The Eagles also promoted Catherine Raîche to vice president of football operations and Ameena Soliman to pro scout.

Raîche previously served as the Eagles football operations/player personnel coordinator for the past two seasons. She will now be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.

Soliman joined the organization as a player personnel intern in 2018 and served as the team’s player personnel coordinator the past two seasons.

In other changes to the football operations department, Brandon Brown and Ian Cunningham both were named director of player personnel.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

